Sopore: Dignity of the dead and vulnerability of the survivors are all being treated as a joke on social media and the recent incidents – whether they be the widely rotated pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput’s dead body, news channels’ insensitive reporting of his family member from his home in Bihar or now the viral video of a 3-year-old crying in Kashmir terror attack, are all proof of the same. Also Read - J&K Terror Attack: Inconsolable 3-year-old Rescued From Attack Site, Heartwrenching Picture, Video Surface

A chilling video is currently wrenching out the heart of all those who are watching it as it features the toddler crying over the dead body of his grandfather. The latter was reportedly killed in cross-firing at Sopore, while out to buy milk.

Leaving Twitter crushed, the video shows the boy heartbreakingly weeping in the J&K Police van while some officials tried to offer him biscuits and chocolates. As the video trended, many accused the J&K police of recording the child’s vulnerability.

