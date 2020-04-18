The millennials have grown up copy pasting their school and college projects from Wikipedia with blind trust on the subject and recently, the co-founder of the company, Jimmy Wales was seen taking full responsibility of the content as he schooled a Twitter user on “putting junk” related to Tablighi Jamaat onto his site. The founder was accused of taking a bribe for pulling down articles on Tablighi Jamaat which he, in his defense, called “incredibly poorly written and has zero sources.” Also Read - 991 Fresh Cases & 43 Deaths in 24 Hours, Mortality Rate 3.3%, Recovery 13.85%: Health Ministry

A storm brewed on the micro-blogging site when the Twitter user, unable to find the page on Tablighi Jamaat, wrote, “Just googled and found this,@Wikipedia how much were you paid for this? How much will our media and woke intellectuals hide their wrong doings?” Subtly denying the allegation, Jimmy took to his Twitter handle to respond to the question directly, “Hi Nicki, Wikipedia doesn’t work that way. We don’t accept payment to include things, nor to delete them (sic).” Also Read - No Extension of Lockdown 2.0? Air India Drops Hint by Opening Bookings

Not convinced, the user asserted, “Hi Jimmy, this article was important for people to know the current hotspots in India, kindly restore the article, since it wasn’t islamophobic to mention the current hotspots. Regards (sic)” and even added that “the article was a rational and educative article. Thank you for replying, I’ll be posting the article again, since it’s imperative for the public to be aware. Thank you. 🙂 (sic).” Taking authority of the content that goes onto his website, Jimmy answered, “I don’t recommend that you do that – it is important to join the discussion. In actual fact, the article was incredibly poorly written and has zero sources” while adding that “This isn’t about religious sentiments, it’s about not putting junk into Wikipedia.”

As some people emerged to back the afforementioned Twitter user, Jimmy patiently answered their trolling with facts. Answering another user who called out Wikipedia for this sudden edit, Jimmy tweeted, “Not “suddenly” – we’ve always been very strict. Anyone can try to edit – and cry their eyes out if they do it badly and their work is deleted. Nothing new in that (sic).” To another troll he gave a befitting reply, “”Most of the articles in Wikipedia have absolutely zero cited sources.” This is transparently false and easy to check. It isn’t really helpful to your cause, whatever it is, to make things up out of thin air.”

As Twitter divided over, Jimmy savagely answered a troll saying, “Almost every article on Wikipedia has sources. Are you on drugs?” In her final attack, the user who had accused Jimmy initially, tweeted, “There are several other articles which aren’t deleted and I can mention them to you. This article wasn’t written by anyone we know of, so we aren’t emotionally vested in it 🙂 Kindly remove all the other junk, and make Wikipedia what it was before 🙂 (sic).” Unperturbed, Jimmy’s terse answer read, “Of course there are a great many things that should be deleted from Wikipedia. New bad things are entered and deleted every day. This is the normal operation of Wikipedia. Twitter lynch mobs aren’t really helpful to the pursuit of truth (sic).”

The members of Tablighi Jamaat came under the radar when around 2,361 people stayed back after attending the congregation at a Markaz (mosque) in Nizamuddin from 13-15 March. When evacuated in a five-day operation by the Delhi Police and health officials late last month, many of them tested positive for COVID-19. What followed was a demonisation of the Muslim community at large where the whole pandemic was blasphemously blamed on the Muslims courtesy some fake videos and pictures rotated irresponsibly by some media outlets.

The Supreme Court on Monday observed that it ‘cannot gag the media’ as it took up a petition filed by a top Muslim body. The plea in the top court was filed last week by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, in which it sought directions to the media to stop ‘dissemination of fake news in this regard.’ It had also sought action against ‘errant’ section of the media spreading ‘hatred’ against Muslims.