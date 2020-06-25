As the price of diesel surpasses the price of petrol for the first time in decades and fuel prices blow off the roof for the 19th consecutive day, netizens expressed their anger on Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher over their old tweets where they had taken a jibe on the same. In 2011 and 2012 when the fuel prices hiked, the three actors had boldly criticised the government but their silence over the same now has left many infuriated. Also Read - Boycott China Rally in Kolkata Brutally Trolled For Carrying US Map With President Xi Jinping's Image on Poster

For the first time in decades, after maintaining a price difference of nearly Rs 30, diesel has turned costlier than petrol in the national capital and made it the most expensive transport fuel. Rising by Rs 0.14 for the 19th day straight, the cost for diesel stood at Rs 80.02/litre while petrol price increased by Rs 0.16 and stood at Rs 79.92/litre in the national capital. Also Read - Twitter Flags Trump Tweet Yet Again, This Time Over 'Abusive Behaviour' Policy

In no time, Bachchan and other celebs’ old tweets, mocking the price hike, became a top trend on Twitter. While Akshay had tweeted in 2011, “Couldn’t even get to my house at nite for all of Mumbai was queuing up for #petrol before the prices rocketed again”, in 2012 he tweeted again against the same but later deleted the tweet in 2018 after being trolled for his silence on the rising prices back then too. Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Diesel Costs More Than Petrol in Delhi For First Time in Years

Couldn’t even get to my house at nite for all of Mumbai was queuing up for #petrol before the prices rocketed again. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 16, 2011

Hello @akshaykumar why have you deleted this old tweet of yours? At the rate we are going you’ll have to delete all political tweets before May 2014 pic.twitter.com/dejKNx9wR4 — Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) May 21, 2018

Similarly, Big B and Anupam Kher too had criticised the government with their sarcastic jibes on fuel price hike in 2012.

Asked my driver,”Why r u late?””Sir. Came by Cycle.””What happened to motorcycle.”His reply,”Sir, it is kept at home now as a showpiece.”:) — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 14, 2012

Angry at the hypocrisy, netizens held them up on Twitter. While one user tweeted, “Where have all these wise cracks and Lols disappeared? Do we now live in an age where making puerile wise cracks also requires great courage?”, another asked, “Hello @SrBachchan ji ur *Zameer* is still alive ?? #Petrolhike” and yet another challenged, “Where are this True nationalists???”

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the fuel price hike here:

Where have all these wise cracks and Lols disappeared? Do we now live in an age where making puerile wise cracks also requires great courage? https://t.co/OYqmN3kVEd — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) June 24, 2020

Where are this True nationalists??? pic.twitter.com/mzG6jHbdzd — Mo KJ (@imkjmo) June 24, 2020

Something about the past when we all had a voice, a pun, a jibe to crack or truth to be told garnished per our choice, what is it about the present that we have lost em all, voice, logic n even the vigor to fight for the welfare of all ! https://t.co/FanzdqVAad — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) June 24, 2020

Mast joke tha sir. Once more pls….. https://t.co/Qove6tuPi9 — Rupesh shukla (@rupeshshukla5) June 25, 2020

Meanwhile, in Mumbai petrol prices have increased to Rs 86.54 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 78.22. In Kolkata, petrol is retailing for Rs 81.45 per litre and diesel at Rs 75.06; and in Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs 83.04, whereas diesel at Rs 77.17 per litre.