New Delhi: After facing 3 rejections, Delhi High Court on Tuesday finally granted bail to Jamia student Safoora Zargar, arrested under the UAPA in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi during Citizenship Amendment Act protests. Also Read - 'They Cry For An Elephant But Have No Empathy For A Woman': Twitter Enraged After Pregnant Safoora Zargar Denied Bail Yet Again
The move came after Delhi Police stated that it had no objection to her release on humanitarian grounds. Enlisting 4 conditions, a bench of Justice Rajiv Shakhdher granted regular bail to Safoora on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000.
Her last bail plea was rejected on June 5, as the Additional Sessions Court judge Dharmender Rana said that the court found no merit in her application.
As soon as the news broke, many people took to Twitter to celebrate the development and wished her a healthy life ahead:
What is the case?
27-year-old Zargar, also the media coordinator of the Jamia Coordination Committee, was arrested by Delhi Police’s Special Cell after being accused of hatching a conspiracy to incite communal riots in the Delhi’s northeast area in February this year.
Safoora has been in prison since Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrested her on April 10 and this was the third time Zargar’s bail petition was rejected.
Many on social media had petitioned for her release while questioning as to why BJP leaders like Kapil Mishra and Pragya Thakur, who were accused of inciting violence, were still roaming free.
People also expressed concerns for her health as she is in the 23rd week of her pregnancy, in the overcrowded Tihar prison amid COVID-19.