New Delhi: After facing 3 rejections, Delhi High Court on Tuesday finally granted bail to Jamia student Safoora Zargar, arrested under the UAPA in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi during Citizenship Amendment Act protests. Also Read - 'They Cry For An Elephant But Have No Empathy For A Woman': Twitter Enraged After Pregnant Safoora Zargar Denied Bail Yet Again

The move came after Delhi Police stated that it had no objection to her release on humanitarian grounds. Enlisting 4 conditions, a bench of Justice Rajiv Shakhdher granted regular bail to Safoora on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000.

Her last bail plea was rejected on June 5, as the Additional Sessions Court judge Dharmender Rana said that the court found no merit in her application.

Delhi HC grants bail to pregnant Safoora Zargar in Delhi violence case after SG Tushar Mehta did not oppose it on humanitarian ground — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 23, 2020

As soon as the news broke, many people took to Twitter to celebrate the development and wished her a healthy life ahead:

#SafooraGetsBail after "the Central Government stated that it had no objection to her release on humanitarian grounds." That's a huge victory for our collective campaign to #FreeSafooraZargar.

No rest till every single pro democracy activist is free! 💪🏿https://t.co/VclBpzKtan — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) June 23, 2020

Glad Safoora is granted bail. Hope others would be granted too. Not just on Humanitarian Grounds but also because their detention is un-reasonable and unfair. #SafooraZargar https://t.co/YEYVTlREO0 — Raja Bagga (@rajabugs) June 23, 2020

Jamia student, Safoora Zargar has been granted bail on humanitarian grounds by Delhi High Court. A good news after a long time. Many more activists and students are still in jail on fabricated Northeast Delhi ‘riots’ case. Now we must focus on sustaining a campaign to free them. — Kawalpreet Kaur (@kawalpreetdu) June 23, 2020

Bail Granted To Safoora Zargar..! We Shall Fight, We Shall Win.#SafooraZargar — Arjun Mehar ☭ AISA ☭ (@Arjun_Mehar) June 23, 2020

Congratulations #Safoora_Zargar for getting bail more power to you god bless you a healthy child we are standing with you in this difficult times. — Shakib Khan (@kkkhanshakib) June 23, 2020

Congratulations👏👏#SafooraZargar, finally gets bail!… pic.twitter.com/RErBHFbPEW — Aabid Mir Magami عابد میر ماگامی (Athlete) (@AabidMagami) June 23, 2020

What is the case?

27-year-old Zargar, also the media coordinator of the Jamia Coordination Committee, was arrested by Delhi Police’s Special Cell after being accused of hatching a conspiracy to incite communal riots in the Delhi’s northeast area in February this year.

Safoora has been in prison since Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrested her on April 10 and this was the third time Zargar’s bail petition was rejected.

Many on social media had petitioned for her release while questioning as to why BJP leaders like Kapil Mishra and Pragya Thakur, who were accused of inciting violence, were still roaming free.

People also expressed concerns for her health as she is in the 23rd week of her pregnancy, in the overcrowded Tihar prison amid COVID-19.