New Delhi: Microblogging platform Twitter on Wednesday rolled out an exciting new feature through which users can record audio snippets and attach them to the tweets. However, only some users seem to have access to the feature, which has only been rolled out for iOS. Each voice tweet captures up to 140 seconds of audio. Also Read - #2020WorstYear Trends on Twitter As Netizens Ask 'What the Hell is Going On in This Year'?

In a blog post, Twitter explained, ”Over the years, photos, videos, gifs, and extra characters have allowed you to add your own flair and personality to your conversations. But sometimes 280 characters aren’t enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation. So starting today, we’re testing a new feature that will add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter – your very own voice.”

Tweets with audio are rolling out on iOS and we only have one thing to say about it pic.twitter.com/CZvQC1fo1W — Twitter (@Twitter) June 17, 2020

Audio can only be added to original tweets and the users can include those in replies or retweets with a comment.

You can Tweet a Tweet. But now you can Tweet your voice! Rolling out today on iOS, you can now record and Tweet with audio. pic.twitter.com/jezRmh1dkD — Twitter (@Twitter) June 17, 2020

However, after the announcement, hilarity soon ensued with people coming up with all sorts of jokes and scenarios with the new feature. Check out these memes:

Twitter couples in lockdown using voice notes pic.twitter.com/ZmQDouwSLR — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) June 18, 2020

Alright I’m starting to get tired of all these damn voice notes on twitter already. pic.twitter.com/IVS8w6XQNE — ♔KingDave du ROSIER (@iAm_KingDave) June 18, 2020

Giving me the #Voicetweet feature was a grave mistake pic.twitter.com/CW3TbZQHPp — Prewitt Scott-Jackson (@allsalinitylost) June 18, 2020

this gon be voice tweets on sundays pic.twitter.com/A2izsK3SiC — da don 🧨 (@EjSoHated) June 18, 2020

wanted to try this out so here's my cat meowing pic.twitter.com/ETyd4vkWI7 — jordan (@JordanUhl) June 17, 2020

Many also wondered as to when will the feature be available to Android users:

*Twitter made the voicenote only available for iPhone users* Android users: pic.twitter.com/qRBGRLRCds — Sapphire™🔥 (@_just_sapphire) June 17, 2020

How to use the feature:

To start, open the Tweet composer and tap the new icon with wavelengths.

You’ll see your profile photo with the record button at the bottom  tap this to record your voice.

People will see your voice Tweet appear on their timeline alongside other Tweets.

“To listen, tap the image. On iOS only, playback will start in a new window docked at the bottom of your timeline and you can listen as you scroll,” informed Twitter.