We are yet to experience a day since the nationwide lockdown when one calamity or ill treatment after another, towards the poor migrant workers does not surface. In a recent painful incident of ill luck befalling on the people residing in the jhuggi-jhopdi cluster of Kirti Nagar, Delhi, a massive fire at the timber market destroyed 200 shanties.

The incident took place late on Friday night but no deaths were reported. While the flames were doused by 3 am and the fire has been controlled, cooling operation is still on. As per the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a total of 30 fire tenders were pressed into service where minor blasts due to explosion of small LPG cylinders took place. As per the reports, the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Heartbroken at the unending plight of the labourers, Twitterati send out earnest prayers for those affected. While one wrote, “Sad to hear about the fire in jhuggi cluster of kirti nagar delhi ..my prayers are with the labourers lost there home in fire . I am afraid why all problems are coming directly on the labourers and migrant workers (sic)”, another tweeted, “Looks like another set of poor who have fallen victim of fire are being ingnored now by the government. Why has no help reached Chuna Basti, Kirti Nagar ? @ArvindKejriwal @msisodia (sic)” and yet another shared, “Breaking : Manhoos saal 2020 . A fire broke out at the Chuna Bhatti slum area in Kirti Nagar (sic).”

We wish the testing waters of 2020 finally ebb for all, especially the poor and we make through the rest of the months on a happy note!