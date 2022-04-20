Ajay Devgn has been associated with Vimal for several years and has been the face of the brand, appearing in multiple ads. He was joined by Shah Rukh Khan in a Vimal pan masala ad, who signed up as the brand’s ambassador last year. Now Akshay Kumar has joined the Vimal universe as well. Vimal Elaichi has announced the appointment of Akshay Kumar as a brand ambassador.Also Read - Slog-Over Bowling Is An Art Only Few Can Master: Here's Why | Cricket News
The Vimal Elaichi Universe shows the three stars embracing the tagline “Bolo Zubaan Kesari” in a foreign location with swanky cars around them. While Twitter users slammed the three Bollywood superstars for endorsing pan masala even in 2022, Akshay Kumar had to bear the brunt of Internet’s outrage. Also Read - After Offering To Buy 100% Stake, Elon Musk May Invest $15 Billion From His Pocket To Buy Twitter: Report
Why is Twitter criticising Akshay Kumar the most out of the three actors over him featuring in a gutka ad? That’s because apart from being one of the biggest Bollywood stars, Akshay Kumar is known for leading and promoting an extremely healthy lifestyle. We have often seen him talking about his strict diet, sleep-routine, workout regime and all things related to his health-conscious lifestyle. Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings: PBKS Finish On 115/10 After 20 Overs
He is seen on the big screen before film screenings to avoid smoking and use that money to buy a sanitary napkin instead. So Twitter users were quick to call out the superstar for his ‘doglapan’ in appearing in a Vimal pan masala ad commercial while preaching about a healthy lifestyle.
From amused to offended, netizens had a lot of opinions about Akshay Kumar’s recent Vimal ad. They slammed the actor after digging out a video where he says he would not do a gutka ad. The clip shows Akshay Kumar saying that he has been offered several such ads, he would not resort to them as he believes in the concept of swasth Bharat (healthy India).
Here’s how Twitter reacted to Akshay Kumar joining SRK and Ajay Devgn in advertising pan masala: