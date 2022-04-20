Ajay Devgn has been associated with Vimal for several years and has been the face of the brand, appearing in multiple ads. He was joined by Shah Rukh Khan in a Vimal pan masala ad, who signed up as the brand’s ambassador last year. Now Akshay Kumar has joined the Vimal universe as well. Vimal Elaichi has announced the appointment of Akshay Kumar as a brand ambassador.Also Read - Slog-Over Bowling Is An Art Only Few Can Master: Here's Why | Cricket News

The Vimal Elaichi Universe shows the three stars embracing the tagline “Bolo Zubaan Kesari” in a foreign location with swanky cars around them. While Twitter users slammed the three Bollywood superstars for endorsing pan masala even in 2022, Akshay Kumar had to bear the brunt of Internet’s outrage. Also Read - After Offering To Buy 100% Stake, Elon Musk May Invest $15 Billion From His Pocket To Buy Twitter: Report

Why is Twitter criticising Akshay Kumar the most out of the three actors over him featuring in a gutka ad? That’s because apart from being one of the biggest Bollywood stars, Akshay Kumar is known for leading and promoting an extremely healthy lifestyle. We have often seen him talking about his strict diet, sleep-routine, workout regime and all things related to his health-conscious lifestyle. Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings: PBKS Finish On 115/10 After 20 Overs

He is seen on the big screen before film screenings to avoid smoking and use that money to buy a sanitary napkin instead. So Twitter users were quick to call out the superstar for his ‘doglapan’ in appearing in a Vimal pan masala ad commercial while preaching about a healthy lifestyle.

From amused to offended, netizens had a lot of opinions about Akshay Kumar’s recent Vimal ad. They slammed the actor after digging out a video where he says he would not do a gutka ad. The clip shows Akshay Kumar saying that he has been offered several such ads, he would not resort to them as he believes in the concept of swasth Bharat (healthy India).

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Akshay Kumar joining SRK and Ajay Devgn in advertising pan masala:

Shame on u @akshaykumar we don’t expect this from u, its called surrogate ads,in which u don’t advertise Vimal elachi u advertise vimal name, you advertise vimal pan masala brand whose main USP product is Gutka.U are an ideal for us, but now u r just an Hypocrite. #VimalPanMasala pic.twitter.com/TygpTZFpmI — SHUBHAM SONI (@shubhamsoni2707) April 20, 2022

Ye Bollywood walo ke pas ab kam hi kya reh gya.. Ab ye Vimal, Tambaku ese hi ads me dikhenge.. Bcz masterpiece Movies to South Wale bna rhe h… #KGF2 #RRR #PushpaTheRise — Shubham Gupta (@Shubh_3197) April 20, 2022

Seems true…coz one side#RRR#KGF2 #Pushpa

And other side is #bacchanpandey jaisi wahiyat film. U r fitness icon of India but by doing #Vimal ad u broke that myth. pic.twitter.com/zNjwfuQW6Z — Chander (@aazad007) April 18, 2022

@akshaykumar sir you are the only hero who was not promoting anything like gutkha company and we were proud of you that you always thinks of our country and take initiative for the growth of india..but after vimal ad your value is degraded a lot..not expected from you — Jay Thakkar (@jaytk023) April 20, 2022

@akshaykumar

Akshay sir main aapka fan hu

Lekin aapne apne fan ke dil me chot pahuchayi hai aapko vimal ka ad nhi karna chahiye tha aapne bahot badi galti ki hai — Piyush Kumar Mandal (@PiyushK24590099) April 20, 2022

The new Vimal pan masala ad looks more like a sequel to Suryavanshi — Prof Abhishek Chakraborty (@abhishekc_1983) April 20, 2022

@akshaykumar sir vimal ad me aapka jana expected nai tha sir…very sad…kuch paiso ke lie aap ye karre h….i was nlt able to beileve ki aap vimal ke add me dikhe h — Kumar Vivek (@avivekkr) April 20, 2022