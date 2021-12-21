New Delhi: Bring out the popcorn as there is a new Twitter spat to entertain you! On Monday, R. Madhavan and Chetan Bhagat got into a banter-filled Twitter exchange in which the actor seemed subtly roasting the author. Even though it was later revealed as a publicity stunt for their new Netflix show, Decoupled, it was a fun Twitter spat between the two. The Twitter war all began when Netflix India asked people to pick between books and movies. Bhagat replied to the thread, saying: “My books, and the movies based on them.”Also Read - Viral Video: Cat Tries to Catch Bird on TV, Husky's Reaction is Just Priceless | Watch

The tweet also caught actor R Madhavan’s eye, who replied: “”Hey Chetan…My bias is movies > books.” Soon a hilarious war-of-words commenced between the two on Twitter. To Madhavan’s message, Bhagat’s reply read: “Have you ever heard anyone ever say the movie is better than the book?”

“Yes! 3 Idiots,” pat came the reply from Madhavan replied, who referred to the 2009 blockbuster he starred in, based on Bhagat’s maiden best-seller titled ‘Five Point Someone’.

Chetan asked Madhavan not to ‘try to preach to the choir’. The actor replied, “If you love books so much, why are you in my new show? Decoupled streaming only on Netflix,” Madhavan responded, referring to his recently-released Netflix original, “Decoupled”. Bhagat immediately called Madhavan out for the “unsubtle plug” and added: “Maybe it’s just me, I prefer a Pulitzer over a pan masala branded award show.”

“Well I prefer the 300 Crore Club over Bestseller,” came Madhavan’s savage reply. “Well I prefer to be known as Chetan Bhagat over being known as Farhan from that one movie,” Bhagat retorted.

“I’m not known just as Farhan. I’m also known as Manu from Tanu Weds Manu, Kartikh from Alaipayuthey, and my favourite, Maddy kyunki mein rehta hoon sab ke dil mein,” responded Madhavan.

The banter went on till night, when Madhavan and Bhagar finally disclosed that the exchanges were “scripted”. Bhagat wrapped it up with a heart emoji for Madhavan.

Madhavan and Bhagat are currently seen on Netflix’s series ‘Decoupled’. In the show, Madhavan plays the second-bestselling author in India, while Chetan Bhagat, in a special appearance, plays himself.