A recent ruling by the Karnataka bench of Authority for Advance Rulings distinguished between parotas and rotis, arguing the consumption styles of the two Indian flatbreads. Since parotas need to be heated before consumption, AAR ruled that they will attract a higher tax and be subjected to 18 per cent GST while the rotis enjoy five per cent GST. Also Read - Terrifying Ordeal: 2 Adivasi Women Hide in Karnataka Forest For a Month After Being Confined, Beaten & Raped

Slamming the rulling, Twitter told AAR to take its ‘hands off porotta’ as it trended a similar worded hashtag on Friday. While one user wrote, “Stop playing with our food culture. Porotta AKA Malabar Parota is national food of Keralites. Imposing 18% GST on it is totally unacceptable. Stop Food racism #HandsOffPorotta (sic)”, another tweeted, “You cant dictate us what to eat and you cant increase the price of what we like to eat. Whatever authority of Karnataka, take your #HandsOffPorotta.. (sic)” and yet another lashed, “Wowww… So Chappatti and Rotis only 5% GST (essential item) while Kerala Porottas will carry 18% GST (luxury item). What’s next? Appam and Pazhampori having 28% GST? #HandsOffPorotta” sic. Also Read - Gulabo Sitabo Twitter Review: Amitabh Bachchan is Undisputed King And There's no One Like Ayushmann Khurrana, Say Audience

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here: Also Read - 'Terf' Becomes The Most Searched Query on Google After JK Rowling's Anti-Trans Tweets, Here's What it Means

Dear Hindians,

Stop playing with our food culture.

Porotta AKA Malabar Parota is national food of Keralites.

Imposing 18% GST on it is totally unacceptable.

Stop Food racism#HandsOffPorotta pic.twitter.com/p0kYaa9dw7 — Muhammed Hafil (@muhammed__hafil) June 12, 2020

You cant dictate us what to eat and you cant increase the price of what we like to eat. Whatever authority of Karnataka, take your #HandsOffPorotta.. pic.twitter.com/wy87SsrtFj — The Saudade Guy🌹 (@arunrajpaul) June 12, 2020

Wowww… So Chappatti and Rotis only 5% GST (essential item) while Kerala Porottas will carry 18% GST (luxury item). What’s next? Appam and Pazhampori having 28% GST?#HandsOffPorotta — Advaid അദ്വൈത് 🌹 (@Advaidism) June 12, 2020

The Hindi Hegemony comes for your food, language, culture, everything till you start being like them, eating like them. Remember they do all this with OUR tax money. South India is the cash cow to play cow politics in north #HandsOffPorotta — پربھا (@deepsealioness) June 12, 2020

They say Porotta is different from Roti. Yes, it definitely is.

Porotta is a @Lamborghini

Roti is a fucking tractor.

There, I said it. #HandsOffPorotta#FuckFoodFascism pic.twitter.com/hpeGXDNB5Z — AK (@sandinista05) June 12, 2020

#HandsOffPorotta

GST on chapati – 5 %

GST on Parotha – 18 %

Meanwhile chappati to parotha: pic.twitter.com/K60yiVMqVL — Vivek Raj Thakur (@VivekRajThakur6) June 12, 2020

Most delicious food in India under 18% GST Slab , WTF ?

After Pazhampori and Appam they have come to the food of the commons , Porotta #HandsOffPorotta pic.twitter.com/k4KKkLAa6g — Sarath Kannan (@Sk97tweets) June 12, 2020

Chappatti & Rotis only 5% GST while Malabar Porottas will carry 18% GST.What’s next?Idli & Dosas havin 28% GST?U want Hindi to be default, Hindu to be default & now North Indian cuisine to be default. You don’t get to decide what we should eat. This is Fascism. #HandsOffPorotta — Dhivya Marunthiah (@DhivCM) June 12, 2020

Yep, now they want to tax our food. This is like saying to Chotta Bheem to pay more for his laddus. THIS is just freaking unacepetable! #HandsOffPorotta #Kerala pic.twitter.com/gEvuUYgoRj — Joachim Antony (@JoachimAntony25) June 12, 2020

As per a report in TOI, AAR stated, “The products under heading 1905 (rotis) are already prepared or completely cooked products, they are ready-to-use food preparations. On the other hand, parotas need to be heated before consumption.” Thus, the AAR held that parotas do not merit classification under heading 1905 and are not covered by Entry 99A in Schedule I of 2017 GST Notifications where five percent GST is applicable on either roti, khakra or plain chappatti.