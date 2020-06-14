On Saturday, Nepal‘s parliament passed a constitutional amendment bill on its updated political administrative map which includes strategically key areas of Uttarakhand that are shown on the Indian map. While the Indian government claimed it to be “artificial enlargement”, the netizens decided to express their anger like they did with China – by boycotting their products. Also Read - Treatment of COVID-19 Possible Through Ayurveda? Patanjali Claims to Discover Cure For Virus

In the light of the same, some pointed out that Baba Ramdev’s company, Patanjali’s CEO Acharya Balkrishna or Balkrishna Suvedi, was from Nepal. This was in reference to the CBI probe of 2011 which accused the billionaire CEO of obtaining an Indian passport on the basis of fake documents since Balkrishna allegedly hailed from Nepal. While both Ramdev and Balkrishna had denied the allegation, the Uttarakhand High Court only permitted yoga guru’s close aide to visit Nepal in 2016 that too for just 7 days under CBI scrutiny. Also Read - Beijing to Implement "Wartime" Measures as 46 People Test Positive For COVID-19

Recalling the same, netizens trended #BoycottPatanjali on Sunday and Twitter broke with the flood of messages on the same. While one user accused, “How is Patanjali’s 98.6% shareholder Balkrishna an Indian citizen when his parents are Nepalese citizens still living in Nepal? Why no #BoycottPatanjali call in a week when Nepal has shot & killed Indians at border & Nepal govt issued official map showing parts of India as Nepal? (sic)”, another claimed, “#BoycottPatanjali as it has a Nepalese CEO Nepal shows Indian territories as its own! (sic)” and yet another tweeted, “He is a criminal residing in India .#BoycottPatanjali (sic).” Also Read - 'Artificial Enlargement of Claims,' India Reacts Sharply After Nepal Parliament Passes Bill on Revised Map

The ties between the India and Nepal came under strain after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-km-long strategically crucial road on May 8 this year, connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand. Nepal reacted sharply to the inauguration of the road claiming that it passed through Nepalese territory.