Cyberbullying is nothing new and stand up comedian Kenny Sebastian recently bore the brunt of it after a Twitter handle shared a few screenshots of him allegedly abusing people. Soon, Twitter started trending #KennySebastianGetPregnant after some of the videos and images that were shared, showed that the obscene comments were posted by kennethseb which appeared to be a verified account. Also Read - 'Indian eCommerce is Different': Twitter Left in Splits After Flipkart's Hilarious Response to Man's 'Mandir ke Saamne Phone Lagana' Address

A Twitter user by the name, Perpendicular, shared one of the abusive screenshots which immediately went viral and collected over 60k views. Some even tagged the Twitter account of the National Commission for Women India in the comments section which made them look into the matter. Also Read - COVID Umbrella: Twitter Goes Gaga Over Viral Video of Man Walking Around With Latest Corona Invention

As a result, NCW tweeted, “@NCWIndia has been tagged in posts with snippets of misogynistic comments made by stand-up comedian @knowkenny. We’ve also observed his statement claiming them to be fake. Our Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @DGPMaharashtra for immediate investigation in the case (sic)” Also Read - Kerala Woman Helps Blind Man Get Into a Bus, Twitter Says 'World Exists Due to Such Kind Souls' | Watch Viral Video

@NCWIndia has been tagged in posts with snippets of misogynistic comments made by stand-up comedian @knowkenny. We’ve also observed his statement claiming them to be fake. Our Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @DGPMaharashtra for immediate investigation in the case — NCW (@NCWIndia) July 9, 2020

Clarifying his stand, Kenny called the screenshots fake and alleged that it was a part of the backlash that he had been facing ever since he stood in support of the TikTok users. He had tweeted his support by tweeting, “Tik tok situation: People forget that if they can do it to someone else they can do it to you. Also applies to arrests, internet access, rights as a citizen & yeah banning something on the App Store. Feeling apathy cause it doesn’t affect you directly is prehistoric behaviour (sic)” which did not go well with some of the trolls.

Tik tok situation: People forget that if they can do it to someone else they can do it to you. Also applies to arrests, internet access, rights as a citizen & yeah banning something on the App Store. Feeling apathy cause it doesn’t affect you directly is prehistoric behaviour. — Kenny Sebastian (@knowkenny) June 30, 2020

Later, Kenny clarified, “So some fake screenshots of me are circulating where I appear to be abusing people. These are manipulated cause I reported an account who was attacking me cause of my religion.I will be approaching the @MumbaiPolice to get this investigated. Please don’t pay heed to any of these (sic)”

So some fake screenshots of me are circulating where I appear to be abusing people. These are manipulated cause I reported an account who was attacking me cause of my religion.I will be approaching the @MumbaiPolice to get this investigated. Please don’t pay heed to any of these. — Kenny Sebastian (@knowkenny) July 8, 2020

This tweet was yet again met with netizens flooding the comments section with the abusive screenshots.