With a surge in COVID cases in Delhi and its neighbouring cities, the Delhi government imposed a weekend curfew that came into effect on Saturday (January 7).

A few days ahead of the curfew, a man was worried about his weekend plans to play cricket with friends. Punit Sharma, a Building Services Consultant, asked Delhi Police in a tweet if he can play cricket during the weekend curfew in Delhi while adhering to COVID protocols such as wearing face masks and social distancing.

He tweeted Delhi Police asking "Can we play cricket with social distancing and mask…"

Delhi Police asked Twitter users if they had any questions regarding the curfew and Punit replied in the comments with his question, which seems like a joke.

Can we play cricket with social distancing and mask… — Punit Sharma (@iampunit83) January 7, 2022

Delhi Police had a witty comeback to Punit’s question which included cricket references. “That’s a ‘Silly Point’, Sir. It is time to take ‘Extra Cover’. Also, #DelhiPolice is good at ‘Catching’,” Delhi Police tweeted. People violating curfew rules can be arrested and Delhi Police referencing to this said they are “good at catching”.