After a Twitter user alleged that Amazon’s Kindle contains e-books on porn literature and even rape fantasies, the National Commission for Women has written to Amazon India to stop the transmission of such content which promotes crime against women. Notably, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote the letter after taking suo motu cognisance of a Twitter post wherein it is alleged that Amazon’s Kindle are selling porn and rape literature specifically depicting Muslim men and Hindu women. Also Read - No Marathi, No Amazon: MNS Workers Vandalise Company's Warehouses in Mumbai, Pune

In a tweet, journalist Swati Goel Sharma wrote, ”Amazon’s Kindle is full of e-books on porn literature & even rape fantasies featuring Muslim men & Hindu women. With titles like ‘Hindu wife’s affair with Muslim lover’, covers showing skull cap-wearing men & bindi-wearing women. Scores of books by dozens of authors.” Also Read - With WOHO Anyone Can Play the E-Com Boom From Home

She also shared a picture if the book cover which shows a man in skull cap and a bindi-wearing woman. A paragraph in the aforementioned book reads, “He was specially turned on by Hindu women…he liked the awe-faced expression of these women whenever he would show his big c*** with a circumcised head. Apart from his regal size, he definitely earned brownie points from Hindu women, by the way his cut **** looked. It was definitely a ‘huge’ surprise for such wives, who were accustomed to uncut penises of modest sizes.”

Many other similar erotic books including Indian wife cheating: sex with neighbour, are present on Kindle Unlimited.

Responding to her tweet, NCW wrote a letter to Amazon India to take all the measures to stop the transmission of any such content that “may perpetuate and promote crime against women.”

”@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson @sharmarekha has addressed a letter to @amazonIN to take all the measures to stop the transmission of any such content that may perpetrate and promote crime against women.”

In the letter to Amit Agarwal, Senior President Amazon & Country Manager, India, Rekha Sharma wrote, It may be noted that the e-commerce website shall not be instrumental in the dissemination of pornographic and rape content as it violates provisions of law. Considering the sensitivity of the matter, it is requested that Amazon India shall take all measures to stop the transmission of such content that may perpetrate and promote crime against women and convey a wrong message to the society.”

Amazon has reportedly removed the book after NCW’s notice as ‘Page not found’ message cropped up when we searched for the book.

