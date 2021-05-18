New Delhi: Like many other states, Bihar is under a lockdown in view of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on May 13 announced an extension of the lockdown till 25 May, 2021. The announcement was posted on the official handle of CM Nitish Kumar, to which a young man replied that a ban on marriages should be imposed during lockdown, so that his girlfriend’s wedding would be cancelled. The bizarre request has garnered a lot of attention and been the subject of discussion on social media. Also Read - Jackie Shroff's Make-up Man of 37 Years Dies, Actor Calls Him His 'Soulmate'

Pankaj Kumar Gupta, the young man, responded to the tweet of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announcing that COVID-19 lockdown in the state has been extended further. Gupta wrote, “Sir, if you could also impose a ban on weddings…then my girlfriend’s wedding scheduled on 19 May would also be postponed. I shall be grateful to you all my life.” This hilarious demand of Pankaj has been liked by hundreds of people. Also Read - A Doctor Loved by All: When Dr KK Aggarwal's Viral Video Left Netizens In Splits | Watch

However, an interesting twist in the story happened when a woman named Navya appeared and replied to Pankaj’s comment. Navya wrote, “When you left me and went to talk to Pooja, I also used to cry a lot. Today I am getting married happily, so please do not do this. But Pankaj, no matter if I get married to someone, you will forever live in my heart. Please do come to my wedding, I would like you to see me off.” This out-of-nowhere response to Pankaj’s unique request to Bihar government has left netizens in splits.

तुम जब हमको छोड़कर पूजा से बात करने गए थे मैं भी बहुत रोती थी पंकज ।

आज मैं खुशी से शादी कर रही हूँ तो ऐसा मत करो प्लीज़।

लेकिन पंकज भले मैं शादी किसी से कर लूँ दिल में तुम्हीं बसे रहोगे ❤️

शादी में जरूर आना, मैं तुम्हें देखकर विदा होना चाहती हूँ 💞😘😘 — Navya Kumari (@Navyak01) May 17, 2021

Coronavirus-induced lockdown is applicable in Bihar till 25 May. The state has banned from everything except essential services. At the same time, the government has claimed that the number of corona patients has decreased during the first lockdown. Patna and Muzaffarpur districts of the state are still one of the most affected districts.