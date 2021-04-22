Mumbai: Needless to say, the official Twitter account of Mumbai Police is absolute gold and a treasure trove for some of the wittiest, punniest and cheekiest tweets on the internet. Not just funny, Mumbai Police is also known for driving home some really hard hitting messages in the wake of coronavirus. On Thursday, Mumbai police’s humorous reply to a Twitter user, who wanted to meet his girlfriend during the ongoing coronavirus-induced restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government, has won the hearts of netizens. Notably, in light of the restrictions, the Mumbai Police has colour-coded essential workers and services to ensure that they can commute smoothly. Also Read - No Restrictions Shall Be Imposed on Movement of Medical Oxygen Between States, Says Govt

A Twitter user named Ashwin Vinod tagged the Mumbai police and tweeted that he wanted to meet his girlfriend, and asked which sticker he should use for his vehicle to move out. ‘@MumbaiPolice what sticker should I use in order to go out and meet my girlfriend? I miss her,’ he said. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021: Make COVID Test Mandatory For CBSE Students Before Class 12 Practical Exam Restarts, Teachers Demand

In its response, the Mumbai police said his requirement does not fall under the category of essential or emergency services, and requested him to stay at home. Mumbai Police wrote, ”We understand it’s essential for you sir but unfortunately it doesn’t fall under our essentials or emergency categories! Distance makes the heart grow fonder & currently, you healthier. P.S. We wish you lifetime together. This is just a phase.” Also Read - Arjun Rampal Recovers From Covid-19 In Just 4 Days, Urges People To Get Vaccinated

Check out the tweet here:

We understand it’s essential for you sir but unfortunately it doesn’t fall under our essentials or emergency categories! Distance makes the heart grow fonder & currently, you healthier P.S. We wish you lifetime together. This is just a phase. #StayHomeStaySafe https://t.co/5221kRAmHp — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 22, 2021

The reply has gone viral and people are appreciating Mumbai police for the awesome reply.

One user wrote, ”Very thoughtful reply in these trying times. Each person has their own essentials. Please keep us engaged with witty responses and we are forever grateful for your service! You take care of Mumbai like no one else does! All of you stay safe and healthy!”

Here are other reactions:

That's a wonderful reply @MumbaiPolice…Proud of you all who are trying to keep us safe .Also sorry about such people who are making a joke of such a grave situation — Sneha (@Sneha60860885) April 22, 2021

Very thoughtful reply in these trying times. Each person has their own essentials. Please keep us engaged with witty responses and we are forever grateful for your service! You take care of Mumbai like no one else does! All of you stay safe and healthy!🙏🏼 — Satyan Israni (@MurgMakhaniRox) April 22, 2021

You guys rock.Every mumbaikar and every country men will never be able to pay you guys back what for what ALL of you are doing to keep us safe.Least we can do is be at home & let you work at ease.

May GOD be with all of you folks who are keeping this nation safe.

My Pranams — Lalit Tufchi (@lalittufchi) April 22, 2021

Dil Jeet Liya !!! Remain same , mumbai police Stay safe Stay Blessed — Ashok Jain (@ashok1jain) April 22, 2021

Kudos to mumbai police for your sense of humour in such trying time…. may we citizens behave more responsible and ease your burden… and God power be with you and your team members — parameswaran (@parameswaran3) April 22, 2021

Just a few days back, Mumbai Police spread awareness about the precautions people need to take through a meme. The police department used a meme featuring actor Michael Fassbender’s character Magneto from the X-Men series to explain to social media users how to wear a mask the right way.

Mumbai witnessed 7,684 new COVID- 19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 6,01,590.