New Delhi: There's no end to people trying disastrous food combinations, and if the 'Gulab jamun pizza', 'Kaju katli with ketchup' and 'french fried with vanilla ice cream' weird combo that had made its way on social media earlier have disgusted you then hold your horses, this bizarre combination of 'Maggi with curd' will appall you to its core.

Yes, a picture of everyone's favourite Maggi- 2-minute noodles" mixed with a dollop of curd is going viral over the internet and it has not been welcomed at all by the netizens. The image was shared by a Twitter user named Felon Mask who captioned it, "Maggi and curd is food for the soul." The user even tagged the official handle of Maggi India and asked, "Hey Maggi India, how about I curate some new flavours for you?"

And if you are wondering how people actually reacted to the whole new ‘Maggi with curd’ flavour tweet, some posted crying memes, while many threw up a little and some one even asked Twitter to mark it as a ‘sensitive content’.

Let’s have a look at the reaction of Netizens:

Why isn’t Twitter marking this pic as sensitive content — Knight Watchman (@knightwatchman_) November 20, 2020

You have done the impossible. — Gentle Giant (@iKunaal) November 17, 2020

I love both, but separately..far far away from each other — Suj (@sujatachandran) November 17, 2020

This picture made sure , my day is gonna end with a bad note too 😲 — BlindHunter (@TheDataUniverse) November 17, 2020

In an extremely extremely rarest of the rate situation I’m calling for a public execution — Machahary (@machahary) November 17, 2020

Jesus Christ! You know, if you’re going through something, we’re here to talk! This is just a cry for help! — Grenville (@grandpandabear) November 17, 2020