New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday took charge of the key Health and Family Welfare Ministry. Mandaviya, a BJP leader from Gujarat’s Saurashtra region, who replaces Dr Harsh Vardhan, was given the new responsibility after the first cabinet reshuffle in Modi government’s second stint on Wednesday. His portfolio assumes utmost significance as the country is in battling a coronavirus pandemic.Also Read - Cabinet Reshuffle: PM Modi to Monitor Ministry of Science, Mansukh Mandaviya Gets Health Ministry | Full List Here

However, soon after he was elevated to the Cabinet rank, a section of Twitter users dissected his Twitter account and dug up his old tweets to mock him.

One of his old tweets which has gone viral dates back to 2013, wherein Mandaviya had mistakenly written ‘Mahatma Gandhi was our nation of father’. A user posted the screenshot and mocked Mandaviya saying he is the ‘health of minister’.

Mansukh Mandaviya is our Health of Minister pic.twitter.com/mpYMEgI0DQ — Joy (@Joydas) July 7, 2021

Yet another tweet posted by him 7 years ago reads, “Mr. Rahul Ji, great grand son of Mahatma Gandhi already wrote you that RSS was not at all responsible for death of Gandhiji”.

Other tweets over which he’s being trolled over mostly include wrong spelling mistakes and inaccurate words. Many users made fun of his tweets using the hashtag #MansukhEnglish.

Several yers back i applied for a job They canceled me because of my Vary good ingles accent… Today me is halth Minister of the Entire duniya 😌#CabinetReshuffle#MansukhEnglish#MansukhMandviya#englishfans — Mansukh मंद | वाया Parody (@PranavThe2nd) July 7, 2021

Mansukh bhai ne aj twitter pe mauj kardi…..#MansukhEnglish

Le trollers : pic.twitter.com/sTiHGj7ezn — M.A Chanewala (@amjr5650) July 7, 2021

4/n

With the 3rd wave around the corner, India's "fiture" is safe in his hands. pic.twitter.com/9xGIkpDKxT — 𝐕𝐎𝐋𝐃𝐘 🏳️‍🌈☭ (@Lord_VoldeMaut) July 7, 2021

A BJP leader from Gujarat’s Saurashtra region, Mandaviya has been an important young face in the Narendra Modi government at the Centre since 2016. Mandaviya was previously the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Union Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilisers in the Modi government. Mandaviya will also lead the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. The Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry was held by D.V. Sadananda Gowda who is also out of the cabinet.

In a major overhaul, Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday brought in 36 new faces to his Union Cabinet and promoted seven existing ministers. Meanwhile, 12 top ministers, including Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar, have been dropped from the Cabinet.

(With IANS inputs)