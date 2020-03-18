The deadly COVID 19 outbreak has put the world on a halt where everyone is being asked to take precautions like self-quarantine and avoiding big gatherings and events. During these difficult times, several offices and organisations have asked their employees to work from home in order to prevent the virus from spreading further. Also Read - Fighting Coronavirus: BJP Not to Hold Protests Or Demonstrations For One Month, Says JP Nadda

In many offices and workplaces in India, employees have been asked to work from their house as it is risky to have several people in the same area at a given time as even if one person is affected from the virus, it can spread to almost everyone. However, there are some workplaces which have still not provided any facilities or allowed their employees to work from home.

Even after the work from the home mandate given out by various state governments, many offices are still expecting their employees to come to work. This means that they are totally ignoring the fact that a deadly pandemic has killed more than 4,700 people across the globe and can become worse if necessary precautions are not taken.

As a result, many Twitter users took to the micro-blogging site and named these companies who have not sanctioned work from home policy for their employees and are still asking them to come to the office like nothing is wrong. These people lashed out at various companies who are still expecting their staff and employees to be at work amid the massive coronavirus outbreak.

Check out the tweets:

@IKEAIndia @IKEAUSA is also making their staff come in to work despite the situation. They need to allow their employees to WFH if they care at all about their employees’ well being and public health. — Nilanjana Dutta (@nilanjananana) March 17, 2020

Working in MCD and all the teachers are supposed to attend the school. Even we are requesting our higher authorities to shut the school and allow us to work from home. Nothing has been done, as of now, but we do hope some action will be taken before it is too late. — SARIKA GUPTA (@sarikagupta96) March 16, 2020

Fine let’s do this. Calling out offices that are still expecting their employees to come into work. Make anon accounts if you have to, to call out your workplace. The next week is crucial and your employees need a reality check. — Kusha Kapila (@KushaKapila) March 17, 2020

I work at a public sector bank and RBI has clarified that banks will not be closed. Dont know what im gonna do — suMo (@sumeratastic) March 17, 2020

In India, with more than 137 coronaviruses positive cases already being reported, it is necessary for all offices and workplaces to make their employees work from home as it can turn out to be very dangerous with more than 168,000 people already being infected by the virus across the globe.