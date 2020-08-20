After Google’s email service Gmail, now Twitter suffered an outage for more than 10 minutes on Thursday evening leaving internet users amused at the coincidence. Earlier today, Gmail users took the microblogging website to raise complaints with the hashtag #GmailDown after many people were unable to send emails. Also Read - Gmail, Google Drive Down Globally: Users Unable to Send Emails And Attach Files

Besides Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Meet and several other Google services also faced severe glitches today. The issue was acknowledged by Google after nearly an hour as it wrote, “We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support.” Also Read - 'Where Can I Get It': Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' Necklace Goes Viral, Sends Twitter Into A Search Frenzy

However, with Twitter facing a similar issue hours later, netizens could not help but use the opportunity to put out hilarious jokes and memes with the hashtag #TwitterDown. Also Read - Independence Day 2020: Twitter Releases Special Emoji to Honour the Indian Armed Forces

Here are a few:

Gmail, Drive, Meet (LOL, online classes still happened) other Google services were facing disruptions for hours today. Now #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/qIstnc4upC — Deepan (@unakenna_pa) August 20, 2020

#TwitterDown #Twitter

Someone : why is there no picture visible on twitter ? Me : pic.twitter.com/6bQSiV9YfS — PULKIT (@zeusspartan3) August 20, 2020

Morning Gmail was down to now #TwitterDown

Le Gmail pic.twitter.com/h7l4lVFwc1 — Name Cannot be Blank (@memeinghimanshu) August 20, 2020

Minutes later, when the glitch was fixed, more memes came up:

After seeing people tweeting and complaining about #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/vsw5oRK0uG — DilKusH MeeNa®™ (@SAHILDILKUSH) August 20, 2020