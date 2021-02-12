With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Twitter has posted a friendly reminder to ease the heartache of single AF people around the world. If you are sick of seeing tweets, news and trending hashtags about Valentine’s Day, Twitter has an east solution for you that many people forgot and didn’t know about. Also Read - Twitter to Roll Out Labels to Identify Govt Leaders, Institutions; India Not in List of Countries

Sharing a bunch of keywords related to V-Day, Twitter reminded us ‘forever single’ folks that we can simply mute specific words to cleanse our timelines of mushy-mushy tweets. Also Read - Btrust: With Focus on India And Africa, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Jay-Z Announce Bitcoin Endowment

When you mute words on Twitter, you won’t get any new notifications for tweets that include them see tweets with those words on you timeline. You can also choose the duration for muting words on Twitter. Also Read - Centre, Twitter India Get Supreme Court's Notice Over Screening of 'Anti-India, Seditious' Tweets

reminder that you can mute words pic.twitter.com/qDHGjP7XoP — Twitter (@Twitter) February 11, 2021

The list of ‘muted words’ that Twitter posted with its reminder were: valentine’s day, date night, gf bf, soulmate, babe. While it muted ‘valentine’s day’ for 7 days, ‘gf bf’ was muted for a month and the other words forever.

This post by Twitter’s official handle triggered hilarious replies, many of which Twitter also replied to. Twitter’s reminder and replies were so relatable that it had people concerned about the microblogging platform, with many believing that even Twitter is single like them.

Here are some of the funniest tweets about the post:

single and not looking tbh — Twitter (@Twitter) February 11, 2021

going through something — Twitter (@Twitter) February 11, 2021

happy for you and your confidence — Twitter (@Twitter) February 11, 2021

only if we're both double masked — Twitter (@Twitter) February 11, 2021

not having to share popcorn >> — Twitter (@Twitter) February 11, 2021

copying some of these thanks — Twitter (@Twitter) February 11, 2021

gotchu bestie — Twitter (@Twitter) February 11, 2021

an ideal day — Twitter (@Twitter) February 11, 2021

is this why we're single — Twitter (@Twitter) February 11, 2021

Tweet through it — Twitter (@Twitter) February 11, 2021

confirmed 😔 — Twitter (@Twitter) February 11, 2021