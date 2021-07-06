Kanpur: In a display of adventure swimming skills, two young swimmers from Kanpur have created a record of sorts by swimming for about seven kilometers in the Ganga River with their hands and feet tied. The two swimmers, Pankaj Jain and Rohit Nishad, on Monday, displayed their swimming skills when they tied their hands and feet and swam in the Ganga. They said their effort was to encourage players and swimmers. Also Read - Australian Swimmer Kaylee McKeown Breaks Backstroke World Record

According to Prakash Awasthi, vice-president of UP Swimming Association, Pankaj and Rohit started swimming from Atal Ghat to Sarsaiyya Ghat. Though their hands and feet were tied with a rope, they successfully covered the distance of seven kilometers. A team of swimmers on a boat escorted them as a precautionary measure.

Awasthi said the District Swimming Association will organize an adventure swimming memory of late Padam Kumar Jain from Atal Ghat to Siddhanath Ghat in which some long-distance expert swimmers will take part.

(With IANS inputs)