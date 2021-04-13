New Delhi: In an unusual case of confession, two men have confessed to the killing of another man after police told them that their crime was caught on NASA’s (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) cameras. According to a report, a body of a blood-soaked man, identified as Chandrabhan was found in a park in Mangolpuri area of the national capital on April 5. Following which, a murder case was registered and an investigation was taken up. Also Read - Man Files Complaint Against Couple for Chopping Off Pet Dog's Genital

And, during the course of investigation, the police found that the victim was last seen with the two accused men – Raju and Pradeep, who were later summoned for interrogation. However, the duo did not provide straight responses as a result of which the police could not reach a breakthrough.

Later, police examined the footage from CCTV cameras in which Chandrabhan, before his murder, was spotted with the two men. Even though, the footage was unclear and the police couldn't identify the duo clearly, they suspected that the men seen in the footage were Raju and Pradeep. Following this, the police team decided to call the duo again for interrogation.

And, during the second round of integration, the police team used a tactic to get the confession out of the suspects and said that the crime occurred under the surveillance of satellite cameras of NASA. Listening to this, the suspects, confessed to the murder of Chandrabhan. The duo said the police that Chandrabhan had insulted them, and had also forced them to consume liquor and his provoked them to kill him.