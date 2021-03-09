Kota: In a very dreadful incident, two cousins who allegedly fell in ‘love’ ended their life by jumping before a train in Rajasthan’s Bundi district, police said. The incident took place near Gudla village on Sunday night and the brothers have been identified as Mahendra Gurjar (23) and Devraj Gurjar (23), residents of Keshavpura village under the Dablana police station in Bundi district, police said. Also Read - Viral Video: This Monkey Performing Pole Dance Like a Pro Leaves Netizens in Splits| Watch

Pictures and details in their mobile phones suggest that both were in love with the same girl. Area SHO Lakhanlal Meena said both had got a name, Asha, engraved on their arm, however, whereabouts of the girl are yet to be ascertained. Also Read - Nearly 30,000 Litres of Seized Liquor Goes Missing from Police Stations in Haryana, Cops Blame 'Rats'

Prima facie, the two cousins committed suicide. However, no suicide note has been recovered, the SHO said. But as per a Times Now report, the two cousins recorded a video on their mobile phone before jumping in front of the running train. In the video, they were heard saying that nobody has pressured them for the extreme step they were about to take. One of the brother says, “We have taken the decision individually. Neither he is to be blamed for anything that I am going to do nor I am to be blamed for the step he is about to take.” Also Read - Man Gets QR Code Tattooed on Neck to Open Instagram Page, Later Realises it Doesn’t Work | Watch

As the video proceeds, the cousin brothers also call upon their families to not get angry with each other and asked them to get on with life. In the end of the video, they also appealed to the family of the girl to marry her off to a suitable match.

A case has been lodged under Section 174 of the CrPC and police handed over the bodies to family members.