Puri: While most of us are nestled comfortably at our homes, our frontline warriors have been tirelessly working for the nation, putting themselves at risk everyday and sacrificing their own needs and comforts.

In one such heartbreaking tale, a woman home guard in Odisha kept her loss aside and resumed her Covid-19 duty just two days after her teen daughter’s death.

According to The Times of India, the woman named Gauri Behera, a guard at Pipili police station in Puri district, Odisha was on her duty on when she heard about her daughter’s health deteriorating. She immediately rushed back home only to find that her 13-year-old daughter is no more.

Her daughter Lopamudra had been suffering from liver cancer for the past one year and succumbed to the disease on April 24.

She told TOI, “I rushed home in my bicycle. By the time I reached home from police station, which is around 3 km, my daughter was no more. My world came crashing down.”

However, she picked up the pieces and resumed her duty on April 26, just two days after her daughter’s demise. A single mother, her husband died a few years ago and she currently lives her elderly parents and brother who is mentally challenged, leaving her as the only earning member.

Moved by her sacrifice and call for duty,Odisha’s chief minister Naveen Patnaik, took to Twitter to praise her and expressed condolence on her daughter’s death.

In a post, he wrote, “She is an inspiration for others. Despite in grief over her 13-year-old daughter’s death, she did not discontinue her duty. Her sacrifice is highly praiseworthy.”