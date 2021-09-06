Raipur: In a shocking incident, two youths chewed on a half-burnt poisonous snake in Indira Nagar locality of Korba in Chhattisgarh, reported Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar. The duo was taken to a hospital when their health condition deteriorated. When their condition improved, the youths who ate the snake told that they were intoxicated and they chewed the snake in anger to avenge the frequent snake bites in the locality. The strange incident took place on Sunday night.Also Read - Chhattisgarh: Right-wing Activists Manhandle Pastor, 2 Others at Raipur Police Station Over Conversion

According to Dainik Bhaskar report, the local people had killed a snake and burnt it near the drain, but it was burnt only half. Raju Jangde and Hitendra Anand of the locality reached there under the influence of alcohol. When they saw a snake near the drain, one of them started chewing it. Seeing this, the other one snatched the snake from him and started chewing himself. After chewing the snake, both of them started feeling dizzy and vomiting. They were then admitted to the hospital. At present, the condition of both is said to be normal, but they have been kept under medical supervision, the Bhaskar report said.

Both understood that the snake was alive

Raju and Hitendra told the doctor that they found the snake alive while intoxicated. Raju picked up the snake and chewed on its head. After this Hitendra snatched the snake from him and started chewing it. After chewing once, he started throwing the snake and both of them started deteriorating. While returning home, both of them fell. The people present around took them to the hospital, where both of them disclosed their actions.

Ate the snake so it may not bite someone else

On regaining consciousness, Hitendra told the mediapersons that snakes have been entering the houses of our locality for many days. “I was worried about this. Raju and I were drunk. We said that today we will eat this snake. We thought we would chew it before it could bite anyone. Due to anger, we did not understand anything and chewed on the snake,” he was quoted as saying. When asked if there was no fear, Hitendra replied, we thought we would see what happens after eating the snake, the DB report added.

Belia Krait is very poisonous

The snake that the youths chewed on was of Belia Karait species. Experts consider it to be a venomous snake. Its bite can kill a person within 15 minutes.