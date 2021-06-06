Noida: In an unusual turn of events reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district, two grooms along with baraatis reached the bride’s residence on the day of her wedding. The incident took place in Siron village under the limits of Kotwali Dehat police circle in Etah district. As per reports, the bride Mohani’s wedding was fixed with Bablu, a resident of Phulanpur village in the nearby Saurik police station area. On the wedding day, Bablu reached the bride’s house with a wedding procession. During the ritual of Dwarachar (groom is greeted by bride’s family), Ajit, son of Rajaram, resident of Hayatnagar of Chibramau police station area, also came to the bride’s place with another set of wedding procession to marry Mohani. Also Read - Stepfather Ruthlessly Stabs and Injures 6-yr-old Daughter's Back with Pen on Failing to Read English Book

It is believed that Ajit and Mohini were earlier in a relationship, but Mohini’s family didn’t give consent to their wedding and fixed Mohani’s wedding to Bablu. And, when Ajit heard about Mohani’s wedding to some other man, he decided to reach her home with his family and a wedding procession. And this entire situation created a ruckus at the wedding event. Also Read - Viral Video: This Monkey Kissing His Dog Friend's Paw is the Best Friendship Video You Have Ever Seen| WATCH

Reports further suggest that Mohani garlanded one of the grooms and ended up marrying the other groom. The bride, after the marriage went to the home of the second groom while, furious over the incident, the first groom and his family members created ruckus and police had to intervene in the matter. The police officials are now interrogating the girl’s father and uncle after taking them into custody. Also Read - Dulhan ka Gussa: UP Bride Calls Off Wedding After Drunk Groom & 'Baaratis' Force Her to Dance, Misbehave With Relatives

The police have also arrested family members of the second groom and are investigating the matter. Senior police officials refused to comment on the matter saying that it was still under investigation.