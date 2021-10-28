Khakassia (Russia): A farmer in Russia’s Khakassia was left stunned after a cow he owned, gave birth to a mutant calf with two heads and a pig-like body. According to Daily Star, the abnormal looking calf, which resembled two pigs more than a newborn cow, was born in the village of Matkechik, Khakassia earlier this month.Also Read - Rare Calf Born With 2 Heads & 3 Eyes in Odisha's Nabrangpur, People Worship it As Maa Durga's Avatar | Watch

A photo of the calf that has gone viral, shows its hairless pink body laid on the ground with its hind legs splayed. Not one but two tongues are pictured dangling on either side of its front hooves.

According to Daily Star, the Department of Veterinary Medicine of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Khakassia said in a statement on 25th October: “Such a case did indeed take place in the village of Matkechik, Beysky District, at one of the private farmsteads. According to the owner, the calf was stillborn and was the cow’s first offspring”.

The department attributed a change in genome as the reason behind animals being born with genetic abnormalities (mutations).

”The reasons for mutations in animals are caused by their external and internal environment. Mutations are inherited changes in the genome, arising as a result of certain mutagenic influences, as well as in artificial (experimental) conditions. Also, mutations can occur during crossbreeding,” the department noted.

Sadly, the cow did not survive and its mother also died a few days later.

Earlier this month, a cow in Odisha gave birth to a rare calf with two heads and three eyes. Notably, the rare calf was born at the home of Dhaniram, a farmer of Bijapur village of kumuli panchayat in Nabrangpur District, according to a India Today report. As expected, the calf quickly became the centre of attraction with people thronging to see it. People also started worshipping the animal as an avatar of Maa Durga, because it was born during Navratri.