Two Huge Buffalos Get In Deadly Duel In A Fight To Finish: Watch Viral Video

Two Huge Buffalos Get In A Fight To Finish

Viral Video: The male specie must be strong enough to take care of the entire family and protect it from outsiders. This is very much true for the animal world where almost all the species live in herds, groups, or pride. Hence, the male of that particular specie always tries to show its strength and power to outside members so that its authority is not challenged and it remains the head of the flock.

But at the same time, the young and strong males challenge the authority of the reigning head and it results in a fierce fight between the champion and the challenger. One such video is going viral and we are sharing it with you. It shows two big burly buffalos engaged in a deadly duel to stamp their authority.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Cats India (@big.cats.india)

Pure muscle power combined with the deadly horns makes a great combination.

The video has received a good number of comments. Sharing a few with you.

big.cats.india, “Brutal Wildlife When the big boys fight everyone takes notice. This was a pretty awesome moment in the Lower Zambezi when these guys had a fight. They both walked away unharmed.”

Hiwillyd, “We shouldn’t be fighting like this, the lions are our enemy remember…”

Palmphrond, “Ohhh wait… they was their tails I was watching swing between their legs this whole time 😂😂”

fathoniachmad746, “Send lion from there”

kim.purcell.90260, “Someone’s necks going to hurt😮”

ravalnathjoshiphotography, ‘Fabulous”

