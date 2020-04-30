New Delhi: With twin tragedies unfolding in the span of mere 24 hours, the entire nation and the Bollywood fraternity is struggling hard to come to terms with the deaths of legendary actors-Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. While 53-year-old Irrfan breathed his last on Wednesday in Mumbai, Rishi Kapoor passed away at 67 on Thursday morning, sending shockwaves across the nation. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor's Last Rites Will be Performed Today at Chandanwadi Crematorium by Son Ranbir Kapoor

Meanwhile, as the nation pays emotional condolences to both the actors, a scene from the 2013 movie D-Day featuring both Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor has gone viral–seen as a befitting tribute by fans. Mourning both the losses, many on social media clinged to this photo which shows Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor sitting in the backseat of a car. Also Read - Twin Tragedies: After Irrfan Khan, Veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor Dies at 67; Twitter Overwhelmed With Sadness

Bollywood actress Nimrit Kaur also shared the same picture on Twitter and wrote, “Too much loss too soon… #RIPIrrfanKhan #RIPRishiKapoor”.

Two days two legends #RIPIrrfanKhan #RIPRISHIKAPOOR

Rishi Kapoor & Irrfan Khan, two very diverse acting styles, but both iconic performers. I don't know if they did any other films together, but I remember one. Ironically it was called #DDay 💔. pic.twitter.com/KDuNwU9UvJ — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) April 30, 2020

This is a shot from the movie #DDay (2013) where both #IrrfanKhan & #RishiKapoor acted together. It was the only time they two were seen on a screen together. RIP to both the legends 🙏

D- Day had a song called Alvida. That hits.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, D-Day features Rishi Kapoor essaying the role of a Pakistani gangster while Irrfan plays the role of an undercover intelligence officer Wali Khan who successfully captures him and brings him to India.

Talking about working with Rishi, Irrfan had told Filmfare in an interview: “My cousin is his ultimate fan, though I have watched all his movies. I never thought I had it in me to be a Rishi Kapoor. He is hot liquid. He has worked on cultivating his craft so well and he is one of those stars you never have enough of, even if he is doing the same thing, movie after movie. I think that’s what makes his second innings so spectacular. He doesn’t have to be a star anymore, so he is having a blast being an actor.”

Meanwhile, Arjun Rampal, who also starred in D-Day alongside both the actors, shared a post on Instagram to mourn the loss:

He wrote, ”Yesterday and today, two of the most talented artists, mentors, friends, fathers and co-actors bid us farewell, in times when we can’t go pay our respects physically. Lost for words and actions honestly. Rishi Sir, you will always have a special place in all our hearts. Prayers and strength with Neetu Maam, Ranbir, Riddhima all the Kapoor family. #riplegend #riprishikapoor.”