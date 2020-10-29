New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a London-returned doctor was cheated by two men who claimed to be ‘tantriks’ and sold him ‘Aladdin Ka Chirag’ for rs 2,5 crore promising that it could fulfill all his wishes. The incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district. Also Read - After Tamil Nadu & Madhya Pradesh, UP to Now Provide Free Corona Vaccine to All Its Residents

According to reports, the victim, Dr Laeek Khan, filed a complaint saying he was cheated by the duo in the Khairnagar area which comes under Brahmpuri police station of the city.

As reported by the Navbharat Times, police have arrested the two accused and recovered the 'magical lamp'.

Earlier in 2018, a patient named Sameena came into contact with the doctor and later he started visiting her frequently for dressing after her surgery. And, it was through Sameena that the doctor met a tantrik, who claimed that he had magical powers and also promised to give the doctor ‘Aladdin Ka Chirag’ which will make him a billionaire.

According to the doctor, the tantrik and his friend would often make him see a ‘jinn’ appearing from the magical lamp. But, they never allowed him to take it home saying that touching it would be ominous for him.

The doctor further alleged that the two accused have collected a total of Rs 2.5 crore in installments from him. However, later, the doctor realized that he was being cheated and the ‘jinn’ figure he was being shown was actually Sameena’s husband.

Soon after realizing that he was being cheated, the doctor approached the police who arrested the two men, Islamuddin and his friend Anees, while search is on for the woman.