Two Men Die Of Heart Attack While Playing Cricket In Rajkot And Surat

Gujarat Tragedy: Youngsters are in the news again and for the same dreaded reason, death due to heart attack. The latest incident involves two young men, 27-year-old Prashant Kantibhai Bharoliya and 31-year-old Jignesh Chauhan. In Surat, Prashant Kantibhai Bharoliya had finished a game of cricket on Saturday after which he complained of chest pain and palpitations, following which he was taken to a hospital for treatment where he died.

In Rajkot, Jignesh Chauhan suddenly collapsed while playing cricket at the Madhavrao Singhia Ground, Race Course on Sunday. Reportedly he was taking part in the Interpress Media Tournament at Madhavrai Scindia Cricket Ground in Rajkot city. After getting out, Jignesh Chauhan was sitting on a chair along with other team members when he complained of severe chest pain and dizziness following which he was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he died.

