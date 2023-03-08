Home

Two Men Jump For Swimming Race, One Of Them Has A ‘Plan’ To Win | Watch Viral Video

Healthy competition is necessary to develop good, strong bonding with each other and build the sporting spirit.

Viral Video: We all love sports and have our own favourite ones, whether we like to watch them or play them. Sports are a good way to keep fit and healthy and also to meet new people with common interests who might go on to become our friends. Then, there is the competition aspect of sports. Healthy competition is necessary to develop good, strong bonding with each other and build the sporting spirit.

But there are some who participate in a competitive sport without these traits and resort to unfair means to win. The viral video we are sharing with you shows two men at a swimming pool ready for a race. A woman by their side signals them and one of them jumps in the pool while the other does not jump and rather runs all the way outside the pool and jumps inside only at the edge and the man over there pulls him up by his hand. The other guy is left stunned by the outcome of the race.

Now many might call it cheating while many might dismiss it as a playful act for a few moments of fun and laughter.

In both cases, it can be said safely that we all should play the game with the right spirit and not use unfair means while we can add a bit of mirth to the seriousness of any competition as long as all the parties that are involved know about it and give unanimous consent.

