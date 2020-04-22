Bhubaneswar: While the majority of India stays at home to help flatten the Covid-19 curve, it is the people at the frontline who are risking it all and making sacrifices so we can stay safe. One such story is of two women police personnel in Odisha’s Sundergarh district who had to make a tough choice between conjugal bliss and the call of duty. Also Read - Out of Work Photographer Uses Talent to Capture Barbie Wedding During COVID-19 Lockdown

Choosing the latter, these two women police personnel have now postponed their wedding, setting an example of unwavering commitment to duty. Home guard Tilotama Meher’s wedding was scheduled for April 12 while constable Sunita Adha was scheduled to tie the knot on April 25. Also Read - Man Cycles 850 kms From Punjab to UP For His Wedding, Ends Up in Quarantine Centre

“Tilotama has postponed her wedding to be on coronavirus duty for making the world safe for all brides,” the DGP said.

At a time of crisis like this, Sunita, who is posted at Birmitrapur, the DGP said that she postponed her wedding to make her locality safe for all.