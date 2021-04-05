Panna (Madhya Pradesh): As India’s water crisis starts peaking with the advent of summer, various reports of water shortage and conflicts on drinking water, come to the fore every year. Lack of clean water often triggers fight among people because there are many areas in the country where there is a huge water scarcity. In one such incident that turned rather ugly and dramatic, two women were seen fighting with each other in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna, allegedly over water. Also Read - Viral Dance Video of Kerala Medical Students Delights The Internet, Don't Miss The Eyebrow Trick at The End | Watch

The incident happened in Malaghan village of ​​Panna district, where women of the village assemble together to collect drinking water. All of a sudden, a war if words breaks between the two women, who then proceed to turn the spat into a full-fledged fight by thrashing each other with utensils that were meant to store water. The duo also push each other and pull each other’s hair, while the other women try to separate them. A huge crowd also assembles to watch the drama unfold, while a few passersby recorded a video of the incident, which is going viral on social media.

Watch the viral video here:

The 2030 Water Resources Group estimates that if we continue to consume water as per the current rate, India will have only half the water it needs by 2030.