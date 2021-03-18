Ghaziabad: Two women were recently fined Rs 28,000 for performing stunts on their bikes on a main road in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. The fine was issued after a video of them performing the stunts went viral on social media. The police issued a collective fine of Rs 28,000 for flouting traffic rules. The stunt video went viral after it was posted by one of the woman on her Instagram account. Also Read - Section 144 Imposed in Ghaziabad Till May 10 Amid Corona Pandemic | List of Restrictions

In the viral video, one woman was riding the bike, while another was sitting on the rider’s shoulder. Both the women could be seen sporting identical red T-shirts and black denims during the stunt. The police sent the challan to the duo with a photo of them doing the stunts. Also Read - Coronavirus: Section 144 Imposed in Ghaziabad Till May 25; Entry to Malls, Schools Not Allowed Without Mask



In a post on Twitter, UP police posted a video with the caption “Dhoom or Doomed”. As per report, the bikes used for the stunt were owned by Manju Devi and Sanjay Kumar, and while Manju Devi was fined Rs 11,000 and Sanjay Kumar was issued a challan of Rs 17,000. Both women are reportedly wrestlers and were issued challans for not wearing helmet, racing without permission and violating other driving rules.

One of the woman performing the stunt, Shivangi, however, said that they had practiced the stunt and had chosen a safe spot for shooting the video “just for fun”.