A two-year-old girl accidentally fell from the 12th floor balcony of her house in Vietnam. But luckily, a delivery man managed to catch the girl and save her life. A video of the incident has now gone viral. The video recorded from a nearby building, showed the toddler climbing over the balcony railing and on to a thin ledge. Residents who witnessed the incident could be heard shouting out to her. The toddler then falls after losing her grip on the ledge.

But Nguyen Ngoc Manh who works as a delivery truck driver was present on the premises to make a delivery in the opposite building.

"I was sitting in the car and waiting to deliver some belongings for a client in the opposite building while hearing a baby's bawling, just thought she was yelled by her mothers," Manh told Vietnam Times.

“However, no sooner had I heard someone screaming for help than I stuck my head out of the car, looking around, and saw a girl climbing out of the balcony, Hanh added.

Manh further went on to explain how to devised a plan to save the toddler’s life who was “lucky” enough to fall in his lap.

“I plunged out of the car immediately and found ways to climb into the nearby building. I mounted on a 2-meter-high tile roof to seek a proper position to get the girl. I tried to reach out my hand and took the maximum effort to catch the girl,” he said.

Watch the scary viral video here:

😱¡HEROICA ATRAPADA!👏 Un repartidor le salvó la vida a una niña de 3 años que cayó del piso 12 de un edificio en Vietnam. La nena sufrió fracturas en la pierna y en los brazos, pero está viva gracias a la heroica acción de Nguyen Ngoc Manh❤️, quien sufrió un esguince.#VIRAL pic.twitter.com/eI03quT0IM — Unicanal (@Unicanal) March 1, 2021

“When the baby falls, I just can ward her off so that she would not fall directly to the ground. Luckily, the baby fell into my lap, and the two landing on the sheet roof. I hurriedly embraced her then saw blood leaking from her mouth, I was very frightened,” he exclaimed.

According to a local daily, the toddler dislocated her hip after the incident but suffered no other injuries. She is now in a cast, said doctors at the Nationals Children’s Hospital, where the toddler is admitted.

Talking about the frightening experience, the delivery man still can’t believe that he saved the toddler’s life.

“I didn’t think about it much back then, but now I’m happy for doing something meaningful. After saving the girl, I left without leaving a phone number, though the girl’s family managed to contact me anyway to inform me of the girl’s health status,” Manh told VNEexpress.

“It’s not just changed: my life has turned upside down. Normally my Facebook posts draw only a few dozen responses, now I get tens of thousands,” Manh further said.

