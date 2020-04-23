Bengaluru: Despite the fact that the country is under lockdown, rampant selling of exotic and endangered animals hasn’t stopped. In one such instance, two people were held in Bengaluru on Thursday for trying to sell a two-headed snake while posing as delivery agents of an online delivery service. Also Read - Florida Park Partially Closed After A Large Number of Snakes Were Found Having Sex Near Lake

According to Sandeep Patil, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police, the duo, identified as Mohammad Rizwan and Azar Khan, procured and tried to sell the sand boa snake under the guise of being delivery persons of Dunzo.

“While Dunzo is doing good job of door delivery of essentials during the lockdown, some misusing it & doing illegal things. CCB arrested two accused who under the cover of Dunzo delivery boys, procured and tried to sell two-headed snake (Sand Boa) prohibited under Wildlife Protection Act,” Patil said.

In a Twitter post, he shared a picture of the two boys and the Dunzo delivery box used for transporting the snakes. Check it here:

While Dunzo doing good job of door delivery of essentials during the lockdown,some misusing it & doing illegal things. CCB arrest 2 accused who used the cover of DUNZO delivery boys & procured & tried to sell two headed snake (SAND BOA) prohibited under Wildlife Protection Act.. pic.twitter.com/PwHOwelog2 — Sandeep Patil IPS (@ips_patil) April 23, 2020

“They were trying to sell the reptiles at Rs 50 lakh. The snakes are used for medicinal values and believed that they will bring good fortune,” Jain further added, detailing the superstitions some people hold about sand boas.

Notably, these snakes are protected under Schedule 4 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

A case under the Wildlife Protection Act has been registered against the duo based on a complaint by a range forest officer.

