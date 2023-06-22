Home

Viral

International Yoga Day 2023: UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi Celebrates Yoga Day In Space

International Yoga Day 2023: UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi Celebrates Yoga Day In Space

With the world celebrating the International Day of Yoga, UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi left no stone unturned for the event. He marked the occasion by doing yoga aboard the ISS.

Al Neyadi posted an image on his Twitter handle of doing a yoga pose aboard the International Space Station. (Credits: Twitter/@Astro_Alneyadi)

Yoga day was marked all around the world in great splendour. This time, the celebration of the event even reached space. UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi left no stone unturned to mark the occasion and staged a yoga asana in space. In a bid to continue to inspire his followers and dish out some major fitness goals, the ‘Sultan of space’ Al Neyadi posted an image on his Twitter handle of doing a yoga pose aboard the International Space Station and called it his ‘personal favourite’.

Al Neyadi’s Inspirational Post:

Taking to Twitter, Al Neyadi posted a picture performing Padmasana, also known as the Lotus pose. He enlisted the benefits of yoga and asked his followers to reveal their favourite yoga pose.

You may like to read

“Today is #InternationalYogaDay and here is me practicing a bit of yoga on the ISS. A personal favourite, #yoga not only strengthens the body but also sharpens the mind and reduces stress.

Which is your favourite yoga pose?”

Today is #InternationalYogaDay and here is me practicing a bit of yoga on the ISS. A personal favourite, #yoga not only strengthens the body but also sharpens the mind and reduces stress.

Which is your favourite yoga pose? 🧘🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/MQVQoUZpmy — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) June 21, 2023

People were left astounded by the post. A user said, “Happy Yoga Day dear Sultan Al Neyadi ji, you made us (UAE) proud today: from an Indian expatriate staying here since 1995.”

Happy Yoga day dear Sultan AlNeyadi ji, you made us ( UAE) proud today :from an Indian expatriates staying here since 1995 . 🇦🇪 — girish (@girish_jm) June 21, 2023

“Oh, Wow that looks so comfortable,” commented another.

Oh Wow that looks so comfortable🙏 — Lucia (@LuciaG999) June 21, 2023

“By the way your look is amazingly cute and funny,” a comment read.

By the way your that look is amazingly cute and funny 😂🤣😂 — SabaÆ 🍁 (@Saba51807396637) June 21, 2023

Sultan Al Neyadi’s Love For Fitness:

Sultan Al Neyadi actively promotes physical fitness while aboard the ISS. From doing yoga to becoming the first person to practice jiu-jitsu in space dressed up in a kimono, he always gives his followers major health goals.

Yoga Day 2023 celebrations

Politicians, celebrities and several other dignitaries took part in the mega Yoga Day events across India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, led the celebrations at the United Nations (UN) headquarters with representatives from over 180 countries. The theme was ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ which aptly translates to One Earth. One Family. One Future.

Why Is International Yoga Day Celebrated?

Recognising the holistic approach of yoga towards health and well-being, International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. On December 11, 2014, a total of 193 UN’s member countries decided to observe June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.