Uber Auto Booked At Just Rs 6! Bengaluru Woman’s Tweet Surprises Netizens

A girl from Bengaluru took to X, formerly known as Twitter and shared a screenshot that has surprised the netizens deeply. The girl booked an Uber Auto and the price she paid for the ride is just Rs. 6! What was the girl's reaction for the same and what similar experiences were shared in the comment section, know..

Uber Ride Booked For Rs 6

New Delhi: A Bengaluru girl put up a tweet on the social media platform X (earlier known as Twitter) that went viral in a few minutes; this tweet was a screenshot of her uber app which showed that her Uber Auto ride, which actually costed about Rs 46, was booked in just Rs 6. Commuting in cities with heavy traffic, like New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore is a tedious task more so when the cab fares reach the sk and this is why the tweet has shocked the netizens deeply.

Uber Auto Booked In Rs 6!

A recent incident of an Uber ride being booked at an exceptionally low price has shocked netizens who got to know about this through social media. Taking to X, this Bengaluru girl posted a screenshot of her uber app that showed an auto booking. The original price of the ride was Rs. 46.24 but after a promo code was applied, the price came down by Rs 40 and the final fare was just Rs 6.24.

The screenshot also specified that the ride was booked at 9:55 AM in the morning which is a peak traffic hour due to office. The girl, while sharing this screenshot, captioned her tweet- “This has to be a bug”.

Netizens Could Not Believe The Tweet

To get a ride at just Rs. 6 in Bengaluru during peak traffic hours is something the netizens could not wrap their head around. The girl’s tweet went viral instantly and a lot of people reacted to it, some expressing their shock while some couldn’t stop laughing. Many users also shared their own similar experiences from the past where one said that the price for his ride was zero but he did not get any drivers while the other said that he/she had booked and got an Ola/Uber ride for free. While this was shocking for users across the country, the residents of Bengaluru could not believe this in particular. They felt as if this was a lottery.

This is not the first time that a user from Bengaluru is sharing a shocking experience with respect to their cab booking. Some time ago, a user had shared how the waiting time for a cab he had booked was 71 minutes. Similar incidents have been brought to the notice of the people via social media.

