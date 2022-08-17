New Delhi: Remember the incident when a Mumbai man had to pay over Rs 3,000 for a 50-km Uber ride during pouring rain and stormy weather? Sharing screenshots of the Uber app that displayed the prices, Suvarna tweeted: “Flight to goa is cheaper than my ride home”. A similar incident has now emerged from New Delhi, and it wasn’t even raining them. Turns out, a Delhi-NCR resident boarded an Uber from Delhi airport (Terminal 2) to his home on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway earlier this month. Believe it or not, he had to shell out a whopping close to Rs 3,000 on a day when the weather was just perfect and surge pricing had no chance for arrival!Also Read - Viral Video: YouTubers Smash Guinness World Record by Doing 25 Pull-ups From Helicopter | Watch

Of course, Deb was left shocked to see the final Uber bill as he reached home from the airport on August 5, as it showed Rs 2,935 on the meter for a 147.39 km ride, while the distance from T2 to his home in Noida Sector 143 is around 45 kms.

“Hate going public about bad service but you leave me with no choice, @Uber_India. Had to pay Rs 2,935 for a cab from Delhi airport’s T2 to my home in Noida (around 45 kms) on Aug 5. I was billed for 147.39 kms — halfway to Jaipur that I apparently covered in little over an hour!” he tweeted on Monday.

See the tweet here:

Hate going public about bad service but you leave me with no choice, @Uber_India. Had to pay Rs 2,935 for a cab from Delhi airport’s T2 to my home in Noida (around 45 kms) on Aug 5. I was billed for 147.39 kms – halfway to Jaipur that I apparently covered in little over an hour! pic.twitter.com/t5nVTMMmdT — Debarshi Dasgupta (@sanitydurast) August 15, 2022



He further revealed that the actual Uber booking amount was Rs 1,143. “Pick-up and drop locations are inaccurate too! Pls sort this mess and refund the excess amount. You also need to overhaul your complaints redressal mechanism,” he further posted.

This, when the booking amount was Rs 1,143. Pick-up and drop locations are inaccurate too! Pls sort this mess and refund the excess amount. Don’t ask me to send you my details; you ALREADY have them! You also need to overhaul your complaints redressal mechanism, @Uber_Support — Debarshi Dasgupta (@sanitydurast) August 15, 2022

In a reply to Deb on August 5, Uber customer care said their expert team was working on his request and “need some more time to resolve this issue”. It has been more than 10 days and Deb has not heard from them after that.

Hi, sorry to hear about the trouble. This is not the kind of experience we’d like you to have. If there is any particular trip you’d like us to review, please share your registered contact details along with the date and time of the trip via Direct Message. We will follow up. https://t.co/1WqzzOmdKe — Uber India Support (@UberINSupport) August 16, 2022

In a reply to the affected Uber customer, another user posted: “They (Uber) did something similar with me; they charged me about 3-3.5K from T3 to Noida once. I demanded a refund because they showed 1.5K when I booked. They had to refund.”