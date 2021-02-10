Imagine a scenario when you have been frantically waiting for your food order, but get a bizarre message from the delivery driver saying that he has gobbled up your entire meal! Well, such a thing actually happened in London where a hungry student was stunned when her takeaway delivery driver sent the message: “Sorry love, ate your food.” Also Read - Zomato, Govt Join Hands For Home Delivery of Street Food in 6 Cities | Complete Details Here

The hilarious yet weird incident happened on Saturday when Illy Ilyas , a 21-year-old law student, placed an order worth $20 (Rs 1,456) for two burgers, chips and a chicken wrap from Bim’s in Ilford in east London using the Uber Eats app, The DailyMail reported.

While she was waiting for her order, she received a notification saying the driver was nearby. However, her hopes were dashed when the driver sent her the message revealing he had eaten her food. She shared the strange message on Twitter, with the caption, ”Is my ubereats driver okay????, along with two crying emojis.

See the screenshot here:

That was not it! When she opened the delivery application, she was told that her food had been delivered and was prompted to give a tip to the driver. She then got in touch with Uber Eats and was eventually able to reorder her food for free.

However, Illy wasn’t angry at the driver and told the Sun: ”Maybe he was really hungry. I wouldn’t want to be the reason a peckish man gets unemployed in a pandemic. I found the whole thing funny. At least I know that the food was eaten. In the end, I got my food so I wasn’t fussed. This has never happened to me before. But the message did add comedic value to my usually mundane Uber Eats order. So, for that, he is forgiven.”