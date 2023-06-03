Home

Viral

Uber Eats Driver Asks Fuel Money from Customer for Order Delivery, Chat Screenshots Go Viral

Uber Eats Driver Asks Fuel Money from Customer for Order Delivery, Chat Screenshots Go Viral

Delivery executives play a vital role in ensuring the timely delivery of our orders, which is why many customers give tips to show their appreciation for their service.

The customer shared the incident on Twitter, (Representative Image)

We have been enjoying the food delivery service ever since its launch. Different home delivery companies provide us with our favourite food, right from the comfort of our homes. Nowadays, we can order any kind of food using various food delivery apps.

Delivery executives play a vital role in ensuring the timely delivery of our orders, which is why many customers give tips to show their appreciation for their service.

You may like to read

However, what would you do if a delivery person asks for fuel money to deliver your order? It sounds weird, doesn’t it? Well, a similar incident happened to a man in the United States, who shared his experience on a Twitter thread, eliciting various reactions on the platform.

Trending Now

The unsatisfied customer shared screenshots of his conversation with the Uber Eats driver and wrote, “This Uber Eats driver just asked me to CashApp him gas money to bring my food to me.” In his message, the driver explained that he was running low on fuel and requested “a few bucks for gas.” He added, “I had no idea you were that far.”

Check Screenshots Of The Conversation Here

This @UberEats Driver just asked me to CashApp him gas money to bring my food to me @Uber_Support pic.twitter.com/0HTiwX1z48 — (@exavierpope) May 31, 2023

According to the customer, the driver called him five times, which he considered as “harassment.” The driver explained that he was stuck on a highway and wouldn’t be able to reach the customer’s house without fuel.

Has now called me 5 times. This is harassment. — (@exavierpope) May 31, 2023

Eventually, the food delivery man managed to arrive at the location, but the customer stated that he didn’t feel safe accepting the order. He even contemplated calling the police on the food delivery man. The driver asked the customer to collect the order, but after receiving no response, he left it outside the customer’s house.

I told him I’m calling police if he doesn’t leave pic.twitter.com/BWBHzHpAIk — (@exavierpope) May 31, 2023

“He’s finally left it on the ground outside like trash. Mmmm tasty,” the customer wrote.

Uber promptly responded to the customer’s tweets and wrote, “Thank you for bringing this to our attention – behavior like this is definitely not OK!”

Thank you for bringing this to our attention – behavior like this is definitely not OK! A member of our team is on top of this and will follow up with you via in-app as well as to the email address associated with your Uber account. — Uber Support (@Uber_Support) May 31, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES