A video of two seagulls enjoying their ride up above the sky is going viral on social media. The video of the seagulls taking a swift flight was posted by a Twitter user named Buitengebieden with the caption “No way” and in later comment the user also wrote “I’m the King of the world!” In the short viral video, one can see one seagull flying , while the other one sits on its back and enjoys the ride. Throughout the viral video, both the seagulls can be heard cawing and enjoying their flight. Also Read - Cop's Haldi Ceremony Held At Police Station After Leaves Go Unapproved | Watch

Watch: Also Read - Man Busted for Having 35 Girlfriends at Once So He Could Get Birthday Gifts from All Throughout the Year

The video has managed to garner over 2.4 million views, 21.8K retweets and over 100K likes. While thousands shared the video on their feeds, many dropped hilarious comments and memes on the post. Let’s have a look at some of them:

Seeing that reminds me of this: pic.twitter.com/TPTNT3TK1x — Ruffly Bumble 👕 (@Ruffly_Bumble) April 24, 2021

Uber for birds — Ken Temple (@kcctemple) April 24, 2021

That’s where they got the idea! pic.twitter.com/ayRl5VBGdV — ba smith (@skewjack) April 24, 2021

The video was also shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda with the caption “Double Deckers” and the video is being widely shared by social media users.

Double deckers pic.twitter.com/oew7Tp80bG — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 24, 2021

The video posted by Nanda too managed to garner thousands of likes and views as many wrote comments like “Amazing moment captured”, “Double deckers are preferred these days” and “That is me, when you do not want to walk, ask a friend to carry you”.