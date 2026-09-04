Is Uber human or AI? Man asks it to say ‘potato’, gets bizarre reply | Viral

A simple request to Uber Support turned into an amusing online exchange when a man asked the account to say “potato” as proof that a human was responding. Instead, he got a routine refund message, prompting fresh jokes about automated and copy-pasted customer service replies.

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A man asked the most bizarre question to Uber. Representational Image

With the growing dependency on Artificial Intelligence (AI), it is getting more and more difficult to understand when you are interacting with a human and when it’s AI on the other side, especially during customer support. Something similar happened to a man who found a unique way to understand if he is speaking to a bot or a human.

A simple request turned into an unexpectedly funny exchange when he asked Uber to say one word to prove its support account was run by a human. Uber responded with a lengthy paragraph, but failed to answer the actual request.

Say potato if a single one of you is human @Uber_Support — Darian (@679bdapl) September 2, 2026

X user Darian shared the conversation online and tagged Uber Support, asking a straightforward question, “Say potato if a single one of you is human.” Uber, however, appeared to completely ignore the request.

After reviewing Darian’s account details and transaction history, the company said it could not process a refund for his order. It also expressed regret over the “disappointment and inconvenience” caused.

Internet reactions

The post went viral on social media with several users claiming similar experiences while using the app. One of the users wrote, “They are the absolute worst.” Meanwhile, another wrote, They are awful. “Sorry your driver canceled on you. Since this was your first time canceling…”. It’s staggering how useless they are. I’ll never use uber again.”

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A third user said, “One of your drivers changes my route and a <R200 trip ended costing over a R1000. Your support did nothing while your driver robbed me. Absolutely useless.” Claiming that the response was also AI generated one of the users wrote, “They typed a whole paragraph and still couldn’t manage potato.”

“Back in 2020 they were bragging about how like 93% of their support is automated. Imagine they had to have reached 100% by 6 years later. It explains why you can never get to a human and never receive a satisfactory resolution. Absolute nightmare scenario,” another user wrote.