Udaipur: Ever since the pandemic, we have increasingly become dependent on food delivery apps and on the services of delivery executives who have battled harsh weather conditions to bring us our food on time. However, instead of appreciating them for their efforts, a mall has barred them for using lifts. In a case that reeks of blatant discrimination, a mall in Udaipur put up a notice saying that food delivery executives cannot use the lift and should use the stairs instead.

Twitter user and journalist Sobhana Nair shared an image where a notice says Swiggy and Zomato executives were not allowed to use the lift inside the building and need to take the stairs instead.

See the notice here:

Modern day feudalism pic.twitter.com/edqYwQe5Qj — Sobhana K Nair (@SobhanaNair) September 18, 2021

The poster has now gone viral, and netizens have slammed the discriminatory attitude of the building authorities. One user wrote, ”This is absolutely rubbish. Deliver guys are humans not robots, we should respect them like others @zomato @swiggy_in plz instruct ur delivery partners, if they see something like this, they must call customer to come down the stairs for order pickup.”

Another wrote, ”Glad you called this out.. shocking acceptance of this practice in so called educated upwardly mobile and forward thinking sections of society! It’s appalling.” See other reactions:

Do the people who have put a ban believe that Zomato or Swiggy provide their Delivery Boy with extra nutrients to climb 10-20 floors for every 2nd or 3rd delivery? Or they don’t order food from Swiggy or Zomato or any other Delivery service?

This is downright dumb & insensitive — Shahab Jafri (@ShahabJafri55) September 18, 2021

If the delivery boys are carrying a certain weight they cannot be denied a lift, that's the Human rights convention which India is a signatory. My society too wanted my labour to carry goods up floors with stairs, which is a human rights violation. — M Merchant 🇮🇳 (@kluzener) September 18, 2021

My society did the same for ALL workers. I had to remind them on WhatsApp groups that this segregation of Indian citizens, and forcing them to climb 10 floors, is a violation of fundamental rights, irrational categorisation, and patently inhuman. Now all lifts are open for all. — Sandeep Manudhane (@sandeep_PT) September 19, 2021

Delivery person is also a human being. They are not slaves. It is the responsibility of @zomato and @SwiggyCares to make sure their delivery person must be treated as humans. Please make your customer collect the items outside the building. https://t.co/nLUw6FbHWk — Ankush Kulshreshtha (@_hsuknA) September 20, 2021

Modern-day discrimination. Ooenly, and proudly, practised in

most of the upscale residential societies, gated communities, and plush offices (government as-well-as private) in India. https://t.co/TrE5Ka6Anj — Anurag Anil (@raagwasgood) September 19, 2021

What do you think?