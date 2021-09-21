Udaipur: Ever since the pandemic, we have increasingly become dependent on food delivery apps and on the services of delivery executives who have battled harsh weather conditions to bring us our food on time. However, instead of appreciating them for their efforts, a mall has barred them for using lifts. In a case that reeks of blatant discrimination, a mall in Udaipur put up a notice saying that food delivery executives cannot use the lift and should use the stairs instead.Also Read - 21 Differently-Abled Couples to Tie Knot at Mass Wedding in Udaipur, Will Endorse 'Say No To Dowry' Campaign
Twitter user and journalist Sobhana Nair shared an image where a notice says Swiggy and Zomato executives were not allowed to use the lift inside the building and need to take the stairs instead.
See the notice here:
The poster has now gone viral, and netizens have slammed the discriminatory attitude of the building authorities. One user wrote, ”This is absolutely rubbish. Deliver guys are humans not robots, we should respect them like others @zomato @swiggy_in plz instruct ur delivery partners, if they see something like this, they must call customer to come down the stairs for order pickup.”
Another wrote, ”Glad you called this out.. shocking acceptance of this practice in so called educated upwardly mobile and forward thinking sections of society! It’s appalling.”
What do you think?