Uday Chopra Aces His Accent Game in ‘The Romantics’ BUT Desi Tweeps Still Love His Tapori Ali From Dhoom – Check Tweets

Uday Chopra grabs the limelight with his American accent in Netflix's documentary series 'The Romantics,' check viral Twitter reactions from desi netizens!

Audiences and celebrities have been admiring the Netflix documentary series ‘The Romantics‘ ever since it premiered earlier this week for giving them a glimpse into one of Bollywood’s greatest production houses. The four-part series centres on YRF Studios and Aditya and Yash Chopra’s work laying the groundwork for a more contemporary Bollywood. It traces the development of Yash Chopra’s talent as a filmmaker, his journey, and the introduction of actors like Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, and others in the industry. However, the most fascinating aspect for Bollywood fans in the documentary was Uday Chopra‘s American accent.

UDAY CHOPRA’S ACCENT IN ‘THE ROMANTICS’

One can’t really argue since it comes effortlessly to him because he has lived in the United States for a sizable portion of his life. The humorous part is that Uday Chopra questions the team if he should speak in a British or Indian accent before switching to an American one at the start of the documentary. Netizens were divided after Uday Chopra’s accent and swamped social media with the most hilarious comments.

CHECK OUT VIRAL TWITTER REACTIONS

Taking a quick lunch break and trying to grapple with Uday Chopra’s inexplicable accent on #TheRomantics and it’s all too much for me 😂 — Narayani Basu (@narayani_basu) February 16, 2023

Finished watching #TheRomantics and though it’s very much a fresh and unique attempt at documenting essential history of Hindi cinema, would have loved for it to be more self aware. A bit of a missed opportunity. On the side: Uday Chopra with that accent is a winner. — Himanshi Dahiya (@himansshhi) February 15, 2023

uday chopra’s tapori accent as ali in dhoom seems more realistic than his fake american accent in the romantics🥱 — Aina 🪞 (@aMirrorStory) February 16, 2023

two episodes into #TheRomantics & i’m thoroughly enjoying the deep dive into the yrf era of bollywood movies. i’m very bias but the Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge portion is my absolute favorite so far…uday chopra’s accent is a close fucking second! https://t.co/4koUgy17aF — saloni gajjar (@saloni_g) February 16, 2023

Review no one asked for#romantics

1)Yash Chopra was a gentleman, a rare soul. As it says ‘Switzerland should be thankful to him’

2)Aditya Chopra should really do more interviews,fascinating to hear him

3)Why does Uday Chopra have an accent?

4)What is the point of Lilly Singh? — Ridhima Bhatnagar (@ridhimb) February 16, 2023

Uday Chopra’s accent in The Romantics 😂 That’s it. Thats the whole tweet. — Priyam Saha (@Priyamsahaha) February 14, 2023

Uday Chopra: *speaks in a weird accent* Also Uday Chopra: I invented a new country in my head. — Navin Noronha 🌈🐼 (@HouseOfNoronha) February 16, 2023

Uday Chopra asking “Which accent should I do the interview in” and then proceeding to do his intro in a British accent anyway in THE ROMANTICS has made my day. — Poulomi Das (@PouloCruelo) February 14, 2023

Uday Chopra in The Romantics pic.twitter.com/WuUu83LqgY — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) February 16, 2023

What are your thoughts on Uday Chopra’s accent in ‘The Romantics?’

