Amritsar/Punjab: Drug abuse continues to haunt Punjab as recently a video of a young woman allegedly under the influence of illegal drugs went viral on social media, leading to widespread criticism of the Bhagwant Mann-led state government. If reports are to be believed, the video was captured in Maqboolpura locality falling under the Amritsar East constituency represented by AAP MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur. Maqboolpura area is infamous for having a large number of drug addicts.Also Read - When Queen Elizabeth II Made Reference To Jallianwala Bagh Massacre As ‘Distressing Example’ In 1997

In the video, the young woman in an inebriated state can be seen struggling to stand on her feet. A resident of the area alleged in the video that the woman had injected herself with drugs. Also Read - Nihang Sikhs Hack Man To Death For Chewing Tobacco In Amritsar. Horrific Incident Caught on CCTV

“We have started a probe into the video, which is apparently an old one. We are trying to identify the man who had captured the video and appropriate action will be taken”, The Tribune quoted Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, DCP (Investigations) as saying. Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala's Father Balkaur Singh Sidhu Receives Death Threat, Suspect Arrested From Delhi

BJP Attacks AAP

Following the viral video, BJP’s Shehzaad Poonawalla hit out at AAP. “Arvind Kejriwal (Super CM) & Bhagwant Mann (titular CM) had promised to make Punjab “nasha mukt” in 1 week. Due to drug overdose this girl is unable to stand on her feet properly in Maqboolpura, Punjab From Delhi to Punjab-Kejriwal & AAP allowed Nasha & Sharab to flourish”, tweeted Poonawalla.

He added,” Punjab Police is being used to settle personal scores on behalf of Kejriwal instead of crackdown on radical elements & Drugs mafia. AAP MLAs have been obstructing action on drug mafia. Instances have come out in public domain. In Delhi, AAP allowed the Sharab Mafia free run.”

KSMC to PROTEST OUTSIDE AAP MINISTERS

Farmer leader Sarvan Singh Pandher of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) also announced that the issue would prominently be raised during their protests. Calling the act disturbing, the farmer leader said that the video revealed that even daughters were not safe in Punjab

He also asserted that the KMSC would be holding a protest outside the residences of AAP ministers throughout the state. On the issue of drug menace, the AAP in its poll manifesto had stated that will “annihilate” the drug supply chain within one month of forming government.