New Delhi: Today, Google is celebrating the 89th birthday of renowned Indian professor and scientist Udupi Ramachandra Rao through a special animated doodle. Known as India’s Satellite Man, Professor Rao, was an Indian space scientist and chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He is renowned for playing a key role in the development of space technology in India. Celebrating the legendary man’s 89th birthday, the Google doodle features a sketch of Professor Rao with a background of the Earth and shooting stars. Also Read - International Women's Day: Google Honours History of Firsts Achieved by Women Through Video Doodle

“Born in a remote village of Karnataka on this day in 1932, Prof Rao began his career as a cosmic-ray physicist and protege of Dr Vikram Sarabhai, a scientist widely regarded as the father of India’s space program. After completing his doctorate, Prof Rao brought his talents to the US, where he worked as a professor and conducted experiments on NASA’s Pioneer and Explorer space probes,” the description on Google Doodle’s website reads.

🛰 The developer behind 20+ satellites

☀️ A cosmic-ray physicist

🇮🇳 The leader of India's 1st interplanetary mission Learn how scientist & professor Udupi Ramachandra Rao propelled India's space program to dizzying heights with today's #GoogleDoodle → https://t.co/A53yuKP4oI pic.twitter.com/INw3v8JjHP — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) March 9, 2021

He returned to India in 1966 before he took charge of the country’s satellite programme, and went on to supervise the 1975 launch of India’s first satellite, Aryabhata.

“From 1984 to 1994, Prof. Rao continued to propel his nation’s space program to stratospheric heights as chairman of India’s Space Research Organization. Here, he developed rocket technology such as the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), which has launched over 250 satellites. Prof. Rao became the first Indian inducted into the Satellite Hall of Fame in 2013, the same year that PSLV launched India’s first interplanetary mission—“Mangalyaan”—a satellite that orbits Mars today,” according to Google. The legendary scientist passed away on 24 July, 2017, at the age of 85.

Professor Rao was awarded Padma Bhushan in 1976 and Padma Vibhushan in 2017.