Google on Friday marked the overdue start of a month-long UEFA European Football Championship which kicks off today, with a colourful doodle. The doodle is also highly informative, as it provides details such as schedule (fixtures), points table and so on by directly taking sports enthusiasts to the right corner. Notably, it is the second-largest international football competition after the World Cup and world’s biggest regional competition. Also Read - Google Honours Iconic Child Star & 'Little Miss Miracle' Shirley Temple With An Animated Doodle

A staple tournament for football fans worldwide since 1960, this year is the first time in history that the tournament’s 51 matches will be held in host cities across Europe—a dozen in total! It kicks off with a match between Turkey and Italy in the largest sports facility in Rome: Stadio Olimpico.

The tournament, to be held in 11 cities in 11 UEFA countries, was originally scheduled from June 12 to July 12, 2020 but was, postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

12 European nations will host UEFA Euro 2020 matches including England, Scotland, Azerbaijan, the Netherlands, Romania, Budapest, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Russia, and Spain. 24 teams will be competing for the Henri Delaunay trophy, which is at present held by Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

As the tournament is held under the shadow of Covid-19, several precautionary measures have been laid out by the organisers.

Best of luck to all the competing teams!