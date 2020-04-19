In a surprising incident which took place in Cambridgeshire on Wednesday night, a UFO like object was seen flying all over the sky According to the reports by Daily Mail, the mysterious object in the sky was at first spotted by a resident named Gerry Underwood. Soon after people saw the object in the sky which was burning, rumors of a UFO or a superman started doing rounds. However, the National Space Academy has now said that there is a possible theory which states that the trail was contrail from a “high altitude jet.” Also Read - Ex Manchester United Star Phil Neville Was a 'Cricketing Genius' Who Could Have Been 'England's Sachin Tendulkar or Ricky Ponting': Andrew Flintoff

Gerry Underwood, who lives on a canal boat in Stretham with his partner was among the first to see the trails and said, "It looked like a very thick chemtrail to start with. It looked like a short, skinny cloud. It wasn't moving quickly at all. I'm pretty sure it wasn't a meteorite because they are gone in seconds. We have seen hundreds of shooting stars but this definitely wasn't that either. This was coming down very slowly and spiralling. It started to glow orange as you can see in the pictures."

“There were flames coming out of the back of it as well. It was really unusual,” he added.

Another resident from Walsall, West Midlands, named Lucy Basaran, also saw the myesterious thing and told MailOnline, “Yesterday evening before it went dark I noticed a bright light outside my window. The light was just below cloud level and it was bright orange. At first I thought it was the lights on a plane but it was too bright so I carried on looking. It was as if there was a car in the sky with its lights on full beam. The light didn’t move, it stayed in the same place for a minute or so. It didn’t move at all. Then I realized that route wasn’t a flight path either.”